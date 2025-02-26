New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Aiera, a leading provider of AI-powered event streaming and analytics for institutional finance, is excited to announce expanded availability through key authoring solution partners - BlueMatrix, Eidosmedia, and Mediasterling. Alongside this expansion, Aiera is introducing the ability for publishers to embed interactive, verifiable excerpts from corporate event transcripts directly within research reports, articles, and presentations - which Aiera is calling "Transcrippets."

Enhancing the Research Experience with Embedded Event Insights

"Sometimes, what is said in real-time carries nuances that don't fully translate when read," said Gavin Skinner, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer at Aiera. "By integrating not just the transcript, but the actual audio into the authoring experience, we're giving analysts a more dynamic way to enhance their research and engage their clients."

Transcrippets offers an interactive, multimedia experience within published research. Each Transcrippet contains key contextual information - including speaker details, company name, ticker, event type, date, and point-in-time stock price - alongside an embedded play button for instant audio playback. This seamless integration ensures that analysts and investors can access market-moving insights without leaving the research report.

To explore Aiera's Transcrippets and broader offerings, click here. For media inquiries or to learn more about publishing with Aiera, journalists can reach out to hello@aiera.com.

About Aiera:

Aiera delivers a comprehensive AI-powered streaming and insights platform covering over 13,000 equities and 45,000+ annual events, including corporate earnings calls, government and central bank announcements, and investor conferences. Since its founding in 2017, Aiera has redefined access to market-critical information through advanced natural language processing, automatic speech recognition, and proprietary AI models. Trusted by top global asset managers, Aiera's platform provides accurate, actionable insights tailored for institutional finance, available through an intuitive interface, robust APIs, and customizable components. Learn more at aiera.com.

About BlueMatrix:

BlueMatrix is the industry standard and the world's largest publisher of investment research. For over two decades BlueMatrix connects the world's leading asset and wealth managers with nearly 1,000 research firms in more than 50 countries and serves internal teams across multi-national corporations from its offices located in Durham (HQ), New York, London, Edinburgh, and Timisoara. BlueMatrix facilitates the equitable exchange of critical investment insights by improving the efficiency, collaboration, and security across the complete information lifecycle. The ecosystem is designed to meet users' bespoke needs, from compliance tracking to interactive publishing, by removing friction from the publication, dissemination, consumption and application of investment research content. For more information, visit BlueMatrix's website at bluematrix.com.

About Eidosmedia:

Eidosmedia is a leading global provider of enterprise content management solutions, specializing in capital markets. Eidosmedia solutions are used by four of the top ten global investment banks, leading rating agencies and independent research providers, as well as portfolio managers and analysts at major asset management and wealth management companies globally, in addition to the principal business publications in Europe and the USA.

Trusted by over 8,000 investment research professionals worldwide, Eidosmedia empowers capital market participants to digitize the information supply chain, enhancing efficiency through its enterprise-grade intelligent automation platform. Learn more at eidosmedia.com/financial-services.

About Mediasterling:

Mediasterling is a software provider specializing in research authoring, workflows, and client portals. The company has over 25 years' experience implementing design-driven technology solutions for financial and professional services firms to create high quality, branded content - from investment research, to pitches and presentations, to report templates, and more. Learn more at mediasterling.com.

SOURCE: Aiera