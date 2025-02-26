California Dreamin' Presents Appoints X Games Veterans to Leadership Team

Brad Florian and Valerie Ryan Join Forces with Former Disney Imagineer to Spearhead Ambitious and Innovative Expansion Strategy for California Dreamin' Presents Portfolio, Including Inaugural X Games Sacramento Event

California Dreamin' Presents (CDP) today announced the addition of Brad Florian and Valerie Ryan, two longtime ESPN and X Games veterans, to its executive leadership team. At California Dreamin' Presents, the executive duo will lead the strategy behind the company's action sports portfolio, which kicks off with the inaugural X Games Sacramento in August 2025. In addition, the duo will introduce a variety of new concepts in the action sports and live event space designed to engage year-round fan engagement opportunities at Sacramento's Cal Expo.

With a combined 33 years at X Games, they bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of action sports, having played key roles in the growth and success of the global X Games brand. Brad Florian, former Head of X Games Global Business Operations at ESPN, will serve as Chief Operating Officer of CDP and Managing Director of X Games Sacramento. Valerie Ryan, former vice president of fan experience,has been named Chief Marketing Officer of CDP and Executive Director of X Games Sacramento.

Brad Florian has been named Chief Operating Officer of CDP and Managing Director of X Games Sacramento. Photo credit: Brett Wilhelm / X Games

Valerie Ryan will serve as Chief Marketing Officer of CDP and Executive Director of X Games Sacramento. Photo courtesy of Valerie Ryan

They join Steve Dooner, CEO of California Dreamin' Entertainment, a former Disney Imagineer and industry visionary with a storied track record in entertainment development. A leader in immersive, fan-driven experiences, Dooner's portfolio includes Chuck E. Cheese, Club Disney, DisneyQuest, ESPN Zone, Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan.

Steven Dooner is the CEO of California Dreamin' Entertainment. Photo courtesy of Steven Dooner

"We're thrilled to have Brad and Valerie leading the charge as we innovate and elevate the X Games experience here in Sacramento," said Dooner. "As we celebrate 30 years of X Games, their deep knowledge of X Games culture and passion for action sports align perfectly with our mission at CDP-to push the boundaries of what's possible."

Beyond X Games Sacramento, Florian and Ryan will spearhead an ambitious expansion strategy for CDP, further cementing its presence in the action sports and live event space. Their vision includes developing new event concepts that offer brands year-round fan engagement opportunities with key action sports demographics, while also creating immersive festivals that blend competition, music, technology and lifestyle elements to deliver memorable fan experiences. Additionally, they will focus on deepening brand partnerships to drive long-term sustainability and innovation in sports entertainment, ensuring CDP remains at the forefront of the industry.

"Our goal at CDP is to chart new territory, redefine fan engagement and create high-energy, culturally resonant experiences," said Ryan. "X Games Sacramento is just the beginning-we're focused on shaping the future of action sports and expanding CDP's impact well beyond 2025."

X Games Sacramento 2025 marks the 30-year anniversary of the X Games brand, and celebrates the 25-year return of the event to Northern California, where it last took place on San Francisco's Pier 30 and Pier 32 back in 2000. From August 22 - 24 at Cal Expo, this milestone event will feature the world's top athletes in skateboarding, BMX, and motocross, along with some old and new medaled events, and will pay tribute to the X Games' legacy, celebrating past and present action sports icons while showcasing rising stars and game-changing moments in X Games history. Fans can expect nods to legendary moments, such as Tony Hawk's first 900 and Travis Pastrana's Double Backflip, while also witnessing the next generation of progression.

