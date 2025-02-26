Northwestern Mutual: Unique Honeymoon Destinations You Should Know About

Honeymoon spots like Paris and the Amalfi Coast are popular for a reason - they're simply lovely and romantic. However, they may get crowded and might not suit every couple's desires.

The good news is that there are tons of underrated destinations around the globe that suit every taste, from sandy beaches to romantic cities and even the great outdoors. Some are also more affordable than you think, which can make your financial planning checklist for the honeymoon even easier.

This article explores five unique honeymoon destinations all over the globe worth considering for a romantic getaway that you and your new spouse will love.

1. Ischia, Italy

Italy has so many excellent honeymoon spots, but that's the thing - everyone knows about them. Venice, Sicily, Rome, and other hot spots are always packed with travelers.

Ischia, a large island off the coast of Naples, offers a more peaceful version of the seaside views and Italian experience that so many honeymooners want.

There's plenty to do. You could visit the hot springs at Poseidon Thermal Park, tour the Castello Aragonese d'Ischia on the island's east end, go snorkeling in the Mediterranean, check out the vineyards, or just relax and enjoy sea views.

Consider going any month outside August, as Ischia is a popular late-summer vacation spot for Europeans.

2. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, the Czech Republic's capital, is considered one of the most beautiful cities not just in Europe, but in the world.

This enchanting city on the Vltava River, once the jewel of the Austro-Hungarian empire, is rich in history and full of breathtaking Gothic architecture.

Yet it's not just the spires, cathedrals, or cobblestone streets that capture your attention. Journey outside the city for scenic rolling hills as far as the eye can see. You could even visit some imposing castles in Prague and the surrounding area.

The best part is Prague is quite affordable for such a gorgeous city, so it's easier on your finances as well.

Spring and early fall tend to have fewer crowds, so book your honeymoon at one of these times to make the most of this romantic fairytale city.

3. Banff, Canada

Canada might not scream "honeymoon," but if you and your partner are a fan of winter sports or the great outdoors, Banff, 90 miles west of Calgary in Alberta, could be the place for you.

In the winter, you and your partner could visit several ski resorts to hit the slopes. Skiing season could last until early May, giving you plenty of time during the slow season to enjoy everything the mountains offer.

However, don't count Banff out for a summer honeymoon if you don't mind more crowds. Hike through the hills and mountains for picturesque views, swim in the lakes, play some golf, or try to spot wildlife (elk, moose, and black bears are just a few animals you could glimpse).

Plus, you might peruse the various shops and restaurants lining the charming downtown area during the warmer seasons. Just be prepared for extra crowds in the summer.

4. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Looking for thrills and romance? The Serengeti National Park in Tanzania offers an unforgettable safari experience that blends both.

Book a room or suite in one of the park's luxury lodges, where you could wake up to the sight of wildlife from the comfort of your bed.

Then, venture into the wild on a safari. Soar above the landscape in a hot-air balloon for majestic views, or head out in a vehicle to see lions, elephants, giraffes, wildebeests, and zebras up close. For some extra adventure, take a walking safari to see small parts of the Serengeti few others get to experience!

But safari is not all Serengeti has to offer. Some safari lodges offer private dinners in the bush for an intimate, romantic dining experience.

In the evening, the sunset graces the savannah, creating a stunning backdrop worthy of a National Geographic magazine.

Don't forget to pay a visit to Zanzibar's white-sand beaches off the east coast of Tanzania to mix adventure with relaxation!

Create lasting memories while safeguarding your future

Whether it's the Italian beauty of Ischia, the romance and enchantment of Prague, the slopes and nature of Banff, the temples of Kyoto, or the plains of the Serengeti, each location offers something unique.

No matter your style and preferences - relaxation, adventure, or history and culture - there's a special getaway spot calling your name.

