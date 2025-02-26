Punta Pacifica Realty: John Wayne's Legacy: Panama's Ghost Town Island

An uninhabited island off the coast of Panama, once owned by the late actor John Wayne, was off-limits until recent years, and can now be reached with the help of local boat operators.

John Wayne Island

Taborcillo Island, located two kilometers off the mainland, better known as "John Wayne's Island," was gifted to the iconic actor in the 1970s. For years, it was operated as a Western-themed resort, with a replica village complete with a Sheriff's office and church. Cabins on the island are named after famous American actors, such as Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro, Marlon Brando, and Frank Sinatra.

The island was abandoned years ago, but today it is possible to visit it from Playa Caracol , the emerging beach destination 70 minutes from Panama City. In addition to the oddity of a Western ghost town on an abandoned island in the Pacific once owned by one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars, Playa Caracol is a gateway to a wide variety of natural attractions, which are drawing a new generation of travelers to the Chame region in western

Panama.



"Playa Caracol and the Chame region is an untapped paradise," said Duncan McGowan , chief executive office of Punta Pacifica Realty , which is marketing property in new resorts under development in Playa Caracol . "John Wayne Island is just another example of Panama's unique history, merging with a spectacular location."

Wayne reportedly had strong ties to Panama through his first wife, Josephine, who was Panamanian. When Wayne broke with conservatives to support Pres. Jimmy Carter's Panama Canal treaty, Panama leader Omar Torrijos rewarded Wayne with the 20-hectare island. After Wayne's death, Taborcillo Island was reportedly owned by Austrian businessman Ralph Hübner, founder of the publishing company Who is Who.

In addition to the ghost town and the remains of the resort, Taborcillo Island features 4 kilometers (2.8 miles) of beautiful sandy beaches . The island is also considered an important bird and wildlife sanctuary, home to herons, egrets, white ibises, and nesting green sea turtles.

Wayne was also a fan of the sportfishing in the Chame region, which is considered among the world's best. John Wayne Island is a 15-minute boat ride from Playa Caracol , a favorite destination for surfers, kayakers, hikers, and whale watchers.

