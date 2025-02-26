Innovative antennas providing fixed wireless access in outer metro and rural communities of Australia

MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today announced a significant milestone of nearly 2,000 lens antenna deployment by NBN Co, to deliver fixed wireless access (FWA) connectivity and enhanced broadband access to users across Australia.

NBN Co seeks to help level the playing field in the Australian telecommunications industry, enhancing competition and innovation and providing greater choice for customers across Australia. NBN Co's network investment plan is aimed at taking fibre deeper into communities, extending Fixed Wireless coverage and improving Fixed Wireless and Satellite capabilities, which are designed to deliver faster speeds and greater capacity, while continuing to deliver excellent customer experience.

MatSing's lens antennas are deployed in nbn Fixed Wireless towers throughout regional Australia. The FWA macro-deployment is comprised primarily of three MatSing lens antennas including the MS-9SH90-FWB, MS-MBA-4.4-SH2-SH2-45M, and the MS-MBA-6.6-F2-F2-45M which offer a mix of 8, 9, and 12 beam solutions with support for mid-band spectrum, including 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz.

"Our lens antennas are uniquely designed to address FWA requirements and bring connectivity to regional, rural and remote broadband users," said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. "We have had the honor of working with nbn for more than 6 years now and approaching the milestone of 2,000 lens multi-beam antennas in the nbn Fixed Wireless network is monumental. The greater benefit is broadband connectivity being delivered to those living outside the nbn Fixed Line footprint where fixed line connections are not feasible. With FWA, on the other hand, the barriers are removed as the signal reach from the towers up to 29 kms, thus making the FWA service enablement economically viable for nbn."

In March 2022, nbn announced a $750 million investment in the nbn fixed wireless and satellite network to help deliver faster speeds to homes and businesses across semi-rural, regional, and remote Australia

nbn has been upgrading more than 2300 of its fixed wireless towers with next generation 4G and 5G mmWave technology and software enhancements and offering upgrades of antennas on customer premises to offer more range, more speed and more capacity on the nbn Fixed Wireless network.

"The nbn Fixed Wireless network is a core part of our network, now available to more than 790,000 homes and businesses across approximately 345,000 square kilometres of regional Australia," said Mark Barnett, GM of Fixed Wireless Engineering at nbn. "We are committed to the continuous evolution of the nbn network and the completion of the nbn Fixed Wireless Upgrade Program means more homes and businesses can enjoy the positive transformation of faster speeds and better nbn broadband for regional Australia."

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world's first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn't the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing's Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

