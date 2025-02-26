zondacrypto Shifts Gears as First Crypto Sponsor of Italy's Iconic Strade Bianche and Milano-Sanremo Races

The crypto exchange will sponsor both the men's and women's races at each event, continuing its spate of cycling support to promote achievement for all athletes

MILAN, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Who and what:

zondacrypto, a leading regulated European digital currency exchange, has announced its partnership as the first-ever Official Crypto Exchange Sponsor of Strade Bianche and Milano-Sanremo.

When:

The Strade Bianche race takes place on Saturday, March 8th .

. Milano-Sanremo will follow on Saturday, March 22nd.

Where:

The Strade Bianche will unfold on the white gravel roads of Siena, in Italy's Tuscany region. The 82 km route can be found here.

Milano-Sanremo, one of cycling's longest and most prestigious one-day races spans over 289 km from Milan to the Ligurian coast, culminating in Sanremo.

The Events:

Despite its relatively short history, since 2007, the Strade Bianche has become a cornerstone of the professional cycling calendar, gaining recognition for its challenging course and the skills required to navigate gravel and dirt roads. As part of the UCI World Tour, it ranks among the highest level of professional road races, attracting global pedigreed cyclists.

On Sunday, March 9th, zondacrypto's CEO, Przemyslaw Kral, and CLO, Karolina Gwózdz, will participate in the Gran Fondo event famed for allowing cyclists of all levels to ride Tuscany's white gravel roads alongside some of the most elite athletes in the world.

Another Italian Classic, Milano-Sanremo, was first held in 1907 and is one of the most prestigious one-day races in cycling. Known as "La Classicissima", the race tests endurance, strategy, and speed, featuring legendary climbs like the Poggio di Sanremo, where the race is often decided.

On the Sponsorship:

Przemyslaw Kral, CEO of zondacrypto, commented: "zondacrypto has made it a priority to support the growth and recognition of European and global athletes. This partnership furthers our mission to strengthen the relationship between digital assets and sport. Sports create an environment filled with positive emotions and memorable experiences. In such an atmosphere, where endorphins are high, learning complex concepts like cryptocurrencies becomes much easier and more engaging. Furthermore, these events hold cultural significance in Italy, and we're honoured to contribute to the rich tradition of European athletics."



Paolo Bellino, CEO of RCS Sports & Events, added: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with zondacrypto as the Official Cryptocurrency Partner of the Milano-Sanremo and Strade Bianche. These iconic races represent the essence of cycling, combining history, passion, and innovation. Partnering with a dynamic and forward-thinking company like zondacrypto aligns perfectly with our vision of embracing new technologies and enhancing the fan experience."

zondacrypto's latest partnership with the Strade Bianche and Milano-Sanremo is part of an ongoing commitment to support both professional and amateur athletes. As a leader in the CEE region, zondacrypto has been actively involved in Italian sports sponsorships, including the backing of football clubs Bologna FC, Juventus FC, Atalanta BC, and Parma Calcio, and prominent cycling events such as the Giro d'Italia and Tour de Pologne. In women's sports, the crypto exchange also supports the Giro d'Italia Women and tennis player Magdalena Frech, as well as Katarzyna Niewiadoma, the winner of last year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Both athletes are ambassadors of zondacrypto.

zondacrypto recently announced a new title sponsorship of the world-renowned women's team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto, which will also be participating in the race. The three-year sponsorship underscores the exchange's ongoing commitment to advancing the sport and empowering athletes to break new records, paralleling its own mission to lead the cryptocurrency industry in Europe.

About zondacrypto

zondacrypto is a trusted and long-established regulated crypto exchange in Europe. Founded in 2014 by a team of crypto visionaries, investors, and developers, zondacrypto has continuously evolved to uphold the highest regulatory standards while driving innovation beyond borders. The exchange holds operational licenses, VASP register entries, or SRO memberships in Italy, Switzerland, Cyprus, Poland, Estonia, Slovakia, and Canada. It is fully MiCAR-compliant and adheres to Estonia's stringent AML regulations.

With a mission to simplify the world of crypto for all, zondacrypto is proud to support a range of cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and stablecoins. It also offers a suite of products and services, including the crypto-fiat payment gateway zondacrypto pay, the ZND asset management platform, and the zondacrypto Academy educational platform. Trusted by a global network of users, zondacrypto continues to lead in offering secure, innovative solutions for digital asset trading. For more information, please visit zondacrypto.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zondacrypto-shifts-gears-as-first-crypto-sponsor-of-italys-iconic-strade-bianche-and-milano-sanremo-races-302386240.html