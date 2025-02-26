Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Barcode Printers Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Barcode Printers Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering (Dot Matrix, Inkjet, Laser, Others), Type (Desktop, Mobile, Industrial), Distribution Channel, End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Others) and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031.

The Barcode Printers market is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2032.

Barcode printer refers to a type of peripheral computer device. This device is used for producing barcode labels, which will then be attached to particular objects such as products, parcels, etc. These printers generate barcodes for easy tracking of products, reducing errors, and improving efficiency. Barcode printers use various printing technologies, including direct thermal, thermal transfer, and inkjet. The growth of this market is driven by government initiatives promoting the adoption of biometric technologies and the widespread use of automatic data capture & identification technologies are expected to drive the market's growth. However, the high costs of barcode printers and a lack of awareness regarding these printers in developing countries restrain the market's growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for industrial barcode printers and ongoing innovations in barcode printing technology are expected to create significant opportunities for market players. However, a shift in consumer preference toward mobile solutions is a major challenge impacting the market's growth.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Dascom (Hong Kong), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corp. (U.S.), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Postek Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Epson (Japan), DYMO, Inc. (U.S.), Primera Technology (U.S.), TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) and MUNBYN (U.S.).

The global barcode printers market is segmented by offering (dot matrix printers, ink-jet printers, thermal printers, laser printers, consumables), type (desktop printers, mobile printers, industrial printers), distribution channel (online, offline), and end-use industry (manufacturing, transportation & logistics, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, government, hospitality, BFSI, fashion & apparels, other end-use industries). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Barcode Printers Market Study:

Among the offerings studied in this report, in 2025, the laser printers segment is expected to command the largest share of the barcode printers market. However, the inkjet printers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025 to 2032. Inkjet printers are commonly used in high-production environments where barcodes must be printed and applied quickly. Their color printing capabilities make them particularly suitable for safety messages, such as arc flash warnings and hazardous material labeling. They can also be employed for facility markings, including pipe marking, directional signs, and Lean/5S processes. Key factors driving the growth of this segment include advancements in inkjet technology, the ability to produce high-resolution prints with vibrant and clear barcodes, and lower initial costs compared to laser printers.

Among the types studied in this report, in 2025, the desktop printers segment is expected to command the largest share of the barcode printers market. However, the mobile printers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile printers are portable devices used for on-the-go barcode printing, particularly in logistics, warehousing, and retail. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for portability and real-time printing solutions in industries such as logistics and retail. Their ability to improve operational efficiency and support on-the-go applications makes them indispensable for warehouse operations, last-mile delivery, and point-of-sale systems.

Among the distribution channels studied in this report, the online channel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The online channel facilitates the purchase of barcode printers through e-commerce platforms, offering convenience and wider product options. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the growing preference for e-commerce platforms among businesses and consumers. Factors like wider product availability, competitive pricing, and convenience are driving the shift toward online purchasing of barcode printers.

Among the end-use industry studied in this report, in 2025, the retail & e-commerce segment is expected to command the largest share of the barcode printers market. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In retail and e-commerce, barcode printers are used for product labeling, inventory management, and order tracking to streamline operations. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the rapid growth of online shopping and the increasing need for efficient inventory management and tracking. The adoption of barcode printers in this sector is further fueled by automation trends and the increasing use of barcodes for product labeling, order fulfillment, and logistics

Among the geographies studied in this report, in 2025, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global barcode printers market. Asia-Pacific is also poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the region's increased government initiatives and investments in industrial automation, rapid expansion of e-commerce and retail sectors, and the rising need to optimize business processes, reduce costs, and allocate resources more effectively, growing adoption of automation in manufacturing and logistics, and the increasing need for efficient inventory management solutions.

Scope of the Report:

Barcode Printers Market Assessment-by Offering

Dot Matrix Printers

Ink-Jet Printers

Thermal Printers

Laser Printers

Consumables

Barcode Printers Market Assessment-by Type

Desktop Printers

Mobile Printers

Industrial Printers

Barcode Printers Market Assessment-by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Barcode Printers Market Assessment-by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Government

Hospitality

BFSI

Fashion & Apparels

Other End-use Industries

Barcode Printers Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Malaysia



Singapore



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Israel



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

