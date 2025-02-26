Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Expands Sky Premium Life Nutraceuticals Brand with 60 New SKUs as Global Growth Accelerates

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the addition of 60 new Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) to its Sky Premium Life nutraceutical brand.

This expansion brings the total SKU count to over 150, broadening the product range to meet growing demand and evolving customer needs. It also helps drive the brand's global growth through new distribution agreements, leading to its expansion into new territories and an increasing number of points of sale, including brick-and-mortar locations such as pharmacies and international retail chains like Holland & Barrett, as well as established e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Examples of upcoming Sky Premium Life products developed by the Company's Research and Development department include:

Kakadu Plum: Contains the highest natural concentration of vitamin C, approximately 100 times more than oranges, and offers exceptional antioxidant properties.

Good Morning & Good Night: Specialized formulations designed to support energy during the day and restful sleep at night.

ZenBlend: A unique herbal blend that promotes relaxation, calmness, and improved sleep quality.

Skinovate: An advanced formula for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging.

Electrolytes: Refreshing cherry and lemon flavors providing hydration and replenishment.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our Sky Premium Life brand is experiencing rapid growth, with products available worldwide from the United Kingdom and Europe to the United Arab Emirates, through multiple channels. Expanding our SKU range enhances our brand's competitiveness and strengthens its position to capture greater market share."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

