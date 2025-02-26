Group revenue of €461.9m in 2024, with organic growth of 4.0%

Proforma Group revenue of €690.0m in 2024, with organic growth of 5.6%

Axway 2024 revenue of €329.8m, with 3.4% organic growth at the top end of the guidance

SBS 2024 proforma revenue with organic growth of 7.8% to €362.0m

Proforma profit on operating activities up 57 basis points to 13.6% of revenue (€94.0m), with Axway stand-alone reaching an all-time high of 20.9% of revenue

Positive ARR growth of 7.4% in Axway and 11.8% in SBS, building a strong foundation for the Group's future

74Software's (Paris:74SW) Board of Directors, chaired by Pierre Pasquier, today conducted an in-depth review of the consolidated and annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. Consequently, 74Software announces:

Key Income Statement Items 2024

Proforma

12m AXW 12m SBS 2024

IFRS Consolidated

12m AXW 4m SBS 2023

Reported

Axway Standalone €m % of Rev. €m % of Rev. €m % of Rev. TOTAL REVENUE 690.0 461.9 319.0 GROSS PROFIT 448.8 65.0% 320.2 69.3% 231.8 72.7% PROFIT ON OPERATING ACTIVITIES 94.0 13.6% 87.7 19.0% 62.8 19.7% OPERATING PROFIT 51.1 7.4% 61.4 13.3% 47.6 14.9% NET PROFIT 24.6 3.6% 39.3 8.5% 35.8 11.2% EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.85 € 1.67 € 1.71 €

Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"In 2024, our Group achieved significant milestones, including the acquisition of most of SBS's activities, which doubled our size and expanded our expertise into banking applications. This acquisition was financed through a successful capital increase and new bank loans, reflecting strong confidence from our shareholders and financing partners. The combination of Axway and SBS led to the creation of 74Software in December, marking a new era.

Despite the potential disruption due to the transaction, the group's core businesses both delivered strong years. The Axway business finished 2024 with record-high customer NPS, excellent employee engagement, and its most profitable year at the top of its financial targets. The SBS business also grew strongly, continued its transformation towards the software operating model, and signed the first customers for its composable, modular SaaS banking platform. In 2024 SBS saw record Customer NPS and improved profitability as planned.

74Software envisions a future of dynamic growth, driven by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Our approach, rooted in disciplined management and a focused software publisher mindset, will be crucial to our success. We remain dedicated to our core mission: to be an independent enterprise software provider that consistently delivers sustainable value, built on trust, for our Customers, Employees, and Shareholders.

Finally, on a more personal note, we have communicated for a while now our mid-term ambitions of growing the group to a run rate above €500m in revenue, at a good level of profitability, to build a strong platform for the long term. This ambition is now clearly achieved. Now, I am setting my personal mid-term ambition to build 74Software to above €1 billion in revenue, highly profitable, and to carry forward the great company we are continuing to build to serve all our customers well, provide employees with a rewarding place to work and deliver value for our shareholders".

Comments on business activity in 2024

2024 was a transformative year for the Group, culminating in the creation of 74Software in December. 74Software aims to centralize support functions and services for its enterprise software brands, Axway and SBS, positioning itself as a major player in the European enterprise software market with expertise spanning data management, infrastructure and banking applications.

Since the closing of the transaction, the two businesses have continued to ensure the expected results were achieved. SBS had a dynamic first four months under its new banner, and Axway performed strongly, leading to a robust year-end for 74Software. While business teams remained focused on their respective projects, 74Software began uniting efforts to support operations and drive future organic and external growth.

The new Group achieved its annual revenue target and exceeded profitability forecasts, benefiting from the combined strengths of Axway and SBS, setting a strong momentum for 2025. Over the year, several important developments have taken place:

In 2024, Axway achieved significant milestones, surpassing sales targets and gaining 121 new customers. The company saw exceptional growth in North America and strong multi-year renewals, particularly in API Management and B2B Integration. With its products and offers recognized by the most influential market analysts, Axway has maintained its commitment to customer excellence, achieving an NPS of 52. The year was marked by strategic initiatives to attract new customers, retain existing ones, and expand within the current customer base, all while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

SBS performed well during 2024 despite changes in its environment and shareholder structure following its sale. Before the sale, SBS's service-focused business (around 20% of its business activities, including more than 1000 employees) was transferred to Sopra Steria. The business in scope of the transaction continued to advance the software-as-a-service (SaaS) transformation started in 2021, focusing its investments on its composable, modular banking platform. The first three customers were signed for this market-leading offer, with over 20 rolling out its first single component around instant payments in 2024. Overall, SBS added 24 new clients in 2024, ending the year with over 700 customers.

Comments on operational performance in 2024 (proforma basis)

Revenue Breakdown by Portfolio Company 2024

Proforma 2023

Proforma 2023

Restated Total

Growth Organic

Growth €m % Axway Scope (12 Months) 329.8 319.0 319.0 3.4% 3.4% SBS Scope (12 Months) 362.0 333.9 335.7 8.4% 7.8% Consolidation -1.7 -1.5 -1.5 74Software 690.0 651.4 653.2 5.9% 5.6%

In 2024, 74Software's proforma revenue reached €690.0m, with 5.6% organic growth and a 5.9% overall increase from 2023. The annual organic growth was 3.4% for Axway and 7.8% for SBS.

Revenue Breakdown by Type 2024

Proforma 2023

Proforma 2023

Restated Total

Growth Organic

Growth €m % Product revenue 544.1 517.4 518.7 5.2% 4.9% Recurring revenue 496.8 464.3 465.5 7.0% 6.7% o/w Maintenance Support 194.8 218.4 218.8 -10.8% -11.0% o/w Customer-managed Subscription 183.4 143.7 143.7 27.6% 27.6% o/w Own-managed Subscription 118.6 102.2 103.0 16.1% 15.2% License revenue 47.3 53.1 53.3 -10.9% -11.2% Services revenue 146.0 134.1 134.5 8.9% 8.5% Total revenue 690.0 651.4 653.2 5.9% 5.6%

Product revenue saw an organic increase of 4.9%, driven by both Axway (+4.0%) and SBS (+5.9%), highlighting the robust demand for the Group's software products. In line with 74Software's strategy, license revenue as well as maintenance support revenue continue to drop, whilst customer- and own-managed subscriptions increase strongly. Product revenues accounted for 79% of total revenues, with most of it being recurring revenue (91% of product revenue).

Axway's product revenue continues to shift from maintenance and support revenues (-21.3%) towards both customer-managed and Axway-managed subscriptions, propelled by the transition to a subscription-based business model. Customer-managed and Axway-managed subscriptions grew by 17.3% and 9.3%, respectively. Within customer-managed subscriptions, the upfront revenue recognized under IFRS rules amounted to €104.8m.

SBS's product revenue experienced strong organic revenue growth (+7.8%) but noted a marked drop in License revenue (-17.8%) as the focus shifted to customer- or SBS-managed offerings for new business, which surged by 325.3% and 20.3%, respectively. The growth in these revenue lines primarily stems from new offerings to both existing and new clients. Within customer-managed subscriptions, the upfront revenue recognized under IFRS rules amounted to €9.0m.

Services revenue increased by 8.5%, driven by SBS, and constituted 21% of total revenue. While Axway's service revenue decreased by 1.9%, making up 11% of Axway's revenues, SBS's service revenue stood at €110.2m, representing 30% of SBS's revenues. This reflects the difference in business models between Axway and SBS, as well as the more complex and less standardized implementation projects required for banking applications compared to more technical infrastructure software.

ARR, a key indicator for Axway and SBS, is calculated according to slightly different methodologies in the two companies (see definitions). Axway ARR grew by 7.4% to €246m at the end of 2024, while SBS's ARR rose by 11.8% to €225m, due to strong demand for both companies' offerings.

Comments on product line performance

Axway, a prominent player in application infrastructure and middleware, achieved significant milestones in 2024 as outlined in the key portfolio highlights below:

Managed File Transfer experienced exceptional growth over 2023, particularly in North America. A major new customer transitioned from an important competitor in the largest deal of the year, highlighting the competitiveness of Axway's cloud offerings. Additionally, MFT was named a Leader in its category in the Winter 2024 reports released by G2.

API Management outperformed other product lines in booking amount, driven by several multi-year renewals with substantial upsell due to API volume growth. Amplify Integration saw robust growth, with 33 new customers, particularly in EMEA. Moreover, Axway was positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: API Management Software, Q3 2024, and recognized for the 9th time in its history in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management.

B2B Integration had an impressive year, marked by successful migrations and renewals. A significant five-year deal underscored the robustness of Axway's B2B solutions, highlighting its essential role in customers' digital transformation efforts. In addition, Axway was positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business-to-Business Middleware 2024 Vendor Assessment and named a Leader in its category in the Winter 2024 reports released by G2.

Specialized Products, including Axway's Financial Accounting Hub (AFAH), continued to push the transition to subscription models and continued expansion with key clients and partners.

SBS, is a leading player in banking and financing software, serving over 700 financial institutions, with more than 1500 entities using SBS' products. The brand's software solutions cater to retail banks, corporate banks, microfinance institutions, payment or credit factories, and specialized finance institutions (e.g., auto captive). SBS won various accolades in 2024, for example as a Leader in the Quadrant®: Global Retail Core Banking 2024 report and was named a Contender in the Forrester Wave Digital Banking Processing Platforms 2024 report. More specifically, during the year:

Financing Products saw strong demand from the auto finance offering, with an especially important new client, which is one of the largest North American groups in floor plan financing for car dealerships, on the SBS Digital Audit solution. The UK mortgage market also continued to expand with strong demand for SaaS offerings, anticipating an extended scope to new banking services.

Modular Products, the latest addition to SBS's portfolio, was impressively embraced by customers, particularly in core banking, digital engagement, and regulatory reporting. The ongoing overhaul of banks' legacy systems fueled the demand for these cutting-edge products throughout the year.

Integrated Products contracted slightly mainly due to reduced service revenues from SBS' core banking product in the Benelux market, where a major customer project was successfully wrapped up. At the same time, SBS adeptly positioned its new modular offerings, securing several new contracts in the region. This strategic shift prompted customers to pivot from integrated products to the modular product line in a progressive transformation journey, securing long-term relationships.

Banking components demonstrated solid growth, driven by Tier 1 banks in France and in North Africa with the willingness to combine best of breed components on cards, payments (including the new European Payment initiative) and lending (individuals and SMEs). These components effectively met the sophisticated needs of discerning bank customers.

Comments on 2024 profit on operating activities (proforma basis)

Profit on Operating Activities Group 2024

Proforma

12m AXW 12m SBS 2023

Proforma

12m AXW 12m SBS Change €m % of Rev. €m % of Rev. €m Basis Points Product revenue 544.1 78.8% 517.4 79.4% 26.7 58 Services revenue 146.0 21.2% 134.1 20.6% 11.9 58 Total revenue 690.0 651.4 + 38.6 Total costs of revenue 241.3 227.2 + 14.1 GROSS PROFIT 448.8 65.0% 424.2 65.1% + 24.5 - 10 Operating expenses 354.7 51.4% 339.2 52.1% + 15.5 - 66 o/w research development 174.9 25.4% 163.8 25.1% + 11.1 + 20 o/w sales marketing 120.4 17.4% 118.5 18.2% + 1.8 - 75 o/w general administrative 59.4 8.6% 56.8 8.7% + 2.6 - 11 PROFIT ON OPERATING ACTIVITIES 94.0 13.6% 85.1 13.1% + 9.0 + 57 Product gross profit 420.4 77.3% 402.5 77.8% 17.8 54 Services gross profit 28.4 19.4% 21.7 16.2% 6.7 324

Proforma profit on operating activities increased to €94.0m for the year, representing an operating margin on business activity of 13.6% of revenue, compared to 13.1% in 2023.

A slight reduction in the gross margin was more than offset by good cost control on operating expensesProduct margin came in at 77.3%, a slight drop from 77.8% in 2023, whilst services margin increased strongly from 16.2% to 19.4% of revenue.Both Axway and SBS contributed to the increase in margin on operating activities.

Comments on 2024 net profit (proforma basis)

Proforma profit from recurring operations was €68.7m in 2024, or 10.0% of revenue. It includes amortization of allocated intangible assets of €19.6m and a share-based payment expense of €5.8m.

After accounting for other operating income and expenses, which include restructuring costs of €12.9m, exceptional costs related to Axway's acquisition of SBS amounting to €2.8m and various smaller non-recurring items, the proforma operating profit for the year stood at €51.1m or 7.4% of revenue.

Proforma net profit for the year was €24.6m, representing 3.6% of revenue. Proforma basic earnings per share were €0.85.

Financial position on December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2024, 74Software's financial position was healthy, with cash reserves of €41.4m and net debt of €250.3m (before IFRS16). This resulted in a leverage ratio of 2.87x and a gearing ratio of 0.47x, comfortably meeting our bank debt covenant ratios.

The consolidated group financials, which incorporate SBS for 4 months in 2024, show a net change in cash position of the Group of €23.9m, resulting from an operating cashflow of €31.7m, a cashflow from investing activities of -€312.9m (reflecting the acquisition of SBS) and a cashflow from financing activities of €304.7m (resulting from net proceeds from the capital increase of €128.3m and new bank financing of €195.1m). Unlevered free cashflow, which excludes exceptional items and net interest expenses, came in at €26.3m or 5.7% of revenues.

Shareholders' equity stood at €532.4m on December 31, 2024, compared to €346.3m at the end of 2023.

Change in the workforce

On December 31, 2024, the 74Software Group increased its workforce significantly with the acquisition of SBS to 4,787 employees compared to 1,465 in Axway standalone on December 31, 2023.

Targets Ambitions

In 2025, 74Software will focus on expanding its global platform and supporting its portfolio companies, Axway and SBS, to grow the brands in their respective markets. Axway will continue to increase its subscription-based revenues while further transforming its maintenance revenues. SBS will advance its transformation into a pure software model, with a higher contribution from SBS-managed offerings and a reduced reliance on service revenues. Free cash flow will be utilized to reduce leverage.

As part of the 2024 capital raise, the Group had already provided its 2025 guidance, aiming for revenue growth between 2% and 4%. 74Software targets around €700 million in revenue and a margin from operating activities of between 14% (€100 million) and 16%.

The company confirms these targets and its ambitions for unlevered free cash flow of around 10% of revenues, with a leverage ratio below 2x.

By 2027, at the same scope, 74Software ambitions to achieve revenue above €750m and a margin on operating activities of more than 17%. By 2028, the Group is aiming for a margin on operating activities at around 20% of revenue.

Financial Calendar

Monday, March 24, 2025: Filing of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Thursday, April 24, 2025, before market opening: Publication of Q1 2025 Revenue

Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 2:30 p.m. (UTC+2): Annual Shareholders' Meeting

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Appendices (1/6)

Income Statement 2024

Proforma

12m AXW 12m SBS 2024

IFRS Consolidated

12m AXW 4m SBS 2023

Reported

Axway Standalone €m % of Rev. €m % of Rev. €m % of Rev. TOTAL REVENUE 690.0 461.9 319.0 Total costs of revenue 241.3 141.7 87.2 GROSS PROFIT 448.8 65.0% 320.2 69.3% 231.7 72.6% Operating expenses 354.7 233.1 168.9 PROFIT ON OPERATING ACTIVITIES 94.0 13.6% 87.7 19.0% 62.8 19.7% Share-based expenses -5.8 -6.1 -4.2 Amortization of allocated intangibles -19.6 -8.6 -3.2 PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS 68.7 10.0% 73.0 15.8% 55.4 17.4% Other operating income and expenses -17.7 -11.7 -7.9 OPERATING PROFIT 51.1 7.4% 61.4 13.3% 47.6 14.9% Cost of financial debt -18.3 -10.2 -4.6 Other financial income and expenses -5.9 -4.6 -0.2 Income tax expenses -2.2 -7.4 -7.0 NET PROFIT 24.6 3.6% 39.3 8.5% 35.8 11.2% Earnings per share 0.85 1.67 1.71

Profit on Operating Activities Group 2024

Proforma

12m AXW 12m SBS 2023

Proforma

12m AXW 12m SBS Change €m % of Rev. €m % of Rev. €m Basis Points Product revenue 544.1 78.8% 517.4 79.4% 26.7 58 Services revenue 146.0 21.2% 134.1 20.6% 11.9 58 Total revenue 690.0 651.4 + 38.6 Total costs of revenue 241.3 227.2 + 14.1 GROSS PROFIT 448.8 65.0% 424.2 65.1% + 24.5 - 10 Operating expenses 354.7 51.4% 339.2 52.1% + 15.5 - 66 o/w research development 174.9 25.4% 163.8 25.1% + 11.1 + 20 o/w sales marketing 120.4 17.4% 118.5 18.2% + 1.8 - 75 o/w general administrative 59.4 8.6% 56.8 8.7% + 2.6 - 11 PROFIT ON OPERATING ACTIVITIES 94.0 13.6% 85.1 13.1% + 9.0 + 57 Product gross profit 420.4 77.3% 402.5 77.8% 17.8 54 Services gross profit 28.4 19.4% 21.7 16.2% 6.7 324 Net capitalization of R&D 19.4 2.8% 23.2 3.6% -3.8 -75 in of gross R&D 10.0% 12.4% -2.4%

Appendices (2/6)

Profit on Operating Activities Axway Standalone 2024

Axway 2023

Reported

Axway Change €m % of Rev. €m % of Rev. €m Basis Points Product revenue 293.9 89.1% 282.4 88.5% 11.5 61 Services revenue 35.8 10.9% 36.5 11.4% 0.7 58 Total revenue 329.8 319.0 + 10.8 Total costs of revenue 88.0 87.2 + 0.8 GROSS PROFIT 241.8 73.3% 231.8 72.7% + 10.0 + 66 Operating expenses 172.8 52.4% 168.9 52.9% + 3.9 - 54 o/w research development 61.2 18.6% 60.1 18.8% + 1.1 - 29 o/w sales marketing 82.4 25.0% 81.6 25.6% + 0.8 - 59 o/w general administrative 29.2 8.9% 27.2 8.5% + 2.0 + 33 PROFIT ON OPERATING ACTIVITIES 69.0 20.9% 62.8 19.7% + 6.2 123 Product gross profit 240.8 81.9% 230.1 81.5% 10.7 44 Services gross profit 1.0 2.8% 1.6 4.4% 0.6 163

Profit on Operating Activities- SBS Standalone 2024

Proforma

12M SBS 2023

Proforma

12M SBS Change €m % of Rev. €m % of Rev. €m Basis Points Product revenue 251.7 69.5% 236.4 70.8% 15.4 124 Services revenue 110.2 30.5% 97.5 29.2% 12.7 124 Total revenue 362.0 333.9 + 28.0 Total costs of revenue 155.0 141.5 + 13.5 GROSS PROFIT 207.0 57.2% 192.4 57.6% + 14.5 - 45 Operating expenses 181.9 50.3% 170.3 51.0% + 11.6 - 74 o/w research development 113.7 31.4% 103.7 31.1% + 10.0 + 36 o/w sales marketing 38.0 10.5% 36.9 11.1% + 1.0 - 58 o/w general administrative 30.2 8.3% 29.6 8.9% + 0.6 - 53 PROFIT ON OPERATING ACTIVITIES 25.1 6.9% 22.2 6.6% + 2.9 29 Product gross profit 179.6 71.3% 172.3 72.9% 7.3 156 Services gross profit 27.4 24.9% 20.1 20.6% 7.3 424

Quarterly Revenue Breakdown by Portfolio Company Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2024

Proforma €m Axway Scope (12 Months) 76.9 71.7 78.3 102.8 329.8 SBS Scope (12 Months) 82.4 92.8 87.5 99.3 362.0 Consolidation -1.7 74Software 159.3 164.5 165.8 202.1 690.0

Appendices (3/6)

Quarterly Revenue Breakdown by Type Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2024

Proforma €m % Product revenue 121.9 126.9 130.9 166.1 545.7 Recurring revenue 116.3 113.0 121.1 148.0 498.4 o/w Maintenance Support 47.9 48.3 48.4 50.9 195.5 o/w Customer-managed Subscription 40.8 35.8 42.3 65.3 184.2 o/w Own-managed Subscription 27.6 28.8 30.4 31.8 118.7 License revenue 5.6 13.9 9.8 18.1 47.3 Services revenue 37.5 37.7 34.9 36.0 146.0 Total revenue 159.4 164.5 165.7 202.1 690.0

Quarterly Revenue Breakdown by Type Axway Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2024

Proforma €m % Product revenue 67.9 62.6 69.3 94.2 293.9 Recurring revenue 66.5 61.3 65.2 90.7 283.7 o/w Maintenance Support 17.1 17.5 16.8 17.0 68.4 o/w Customer-managed Subscription 37.0 30.2 35.5 60.8 163.6 o/w Own-managed Subscription 12.4 13.5 12.8 13.0 51.7 License revenue 1.4 1.3 4.1 3.5 10.2 Services revenue 9.0 9.1 9.0 8.7 35.8 Total revenue Axway 76.9 71.7 78.3 102.9 329.8

Quarterly Revenue Breakdown by Type SBS Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2024

Proforma €m % Product revenue 54.0 64.3 61.6 71.9 251.7 Recurring revenue 49.8 51.7 55.9 57.4 214.7 o/w Maintenance Support 30.8 30.8 31.6 33.9 127.1 o/w Customer-managed Subscription 3.7 5.6 6.7 4.5 20.6 o/w Own-managed Subscription 15.2 15.3 17.5 18.9 66.9 License revenue 4.2 12.6 5.7 14.6 37.1 Services revenue 28.5 28.5 25.9 27.3 110.2 Total revenue SBS 82.4 92.8 87.5 99.2 362.0

Appendices (4/6)

Revenue Breakdown by Portfolio Company Type 2024 Proforma

Axway 2024 Proforma

SBS 2024 Proforma

Consolidation 2024 Proforma 74Software €m % Product revenue 293.9 251.7 -1.6 544.1 Recurring revenue 283.7 214.7 -1.6 496.8 o/w Maintenance Support 68.4 127.1 -0.8 194.8 o/w Customer-managed Subscription 163.6 20.6 -0.8 183.4 o/w Own-managed Subscription 51.7 66.9 -0.0 118.6 License revenue 10.2 37.1 -0.0 47.3 Services revenue 35.8 110.2 -0.1 146.0 Total revenue 329.8 362.0 -1.7 690.0

Revenue Breakdown by Portfolio Company Type 2023 Proforma

Axway 2023 Proforma

SBS 2023 Proforma

Consolidation 2023 Proforma 74Software €m % Product revenue 282.4 236.4 -1.5 517.4 Recurring revenue 273.6 191.5 -0.8 464.3 o/w Maintenance Support 87.0 131.8 -0.4 218.4 o/w Customer-managed Subscription 139.6 4.8 -0.8 143.7 o/w Own-managed Subscription 47.0 54.9 0.3 102.2 License revenue 8.8 44.9 -0.6 53.1 Services revenue 36.5 97.5 -0.0 134.1 Total revenue 319.0 333.9 -1.5 651.4

Revenue Breakdown by Regions 2024 2023

Proforma 2023

Restated Total

Growth Organic

Growth €m % of Rev. Europe 418.6 60.7% 408.2 410.1 2.5% 2.1% o/w France 194.6 28.2% 197.8 197.8 -1.6% -1.6% o/w UK 93.3 13.5% 78.9 80.7 18.2% 15.5% Americas 150.2 21.8% 136.3 136.3 10.2% 10.2% Middle East Africa 85.4 12.4% 74.4 74.4 14.7% 14.7% Asia Pacific 35.8 5.2% 32.4 32.4 10.7% 10.7% 74Software 690.0 651.3 653.1 5.9% 5.7%

Appendices (5/6)

Simplified Balance Sheet in €m 2024 IFRS

Consolidated 2023

Reported Axway Change in €m 2024 IFRS

Consolidated 2023

Reported Axway Change Accounts receivables 293.5 178.0 115.5 Cash cash equivalents -41.4 -16.7 24.7 Other current assets 101.9 32.3 69.6 Financial debt 291.8 92.3 199.5 Accounts payables -28.7 -11.3 17.4 Net debt 250.4 75.6 + 174.8 Deferred revenue -88.6 -49.1 39.5 Equity 532.4 346.0 + 186.4 Other current liabilities -158.0 -55.4 102.6 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 782.8 421.6 + 361.2 Net working capital 120.1 94.5 + 25.6 Tangible fixed assets 25.0 9.3 15.7 Goodwill 497.4 302.1 195.3 2024 IFRS

Consolidated 2023

Reported Axway Change Other intangibles 192.3 5.1 187.2 Fixed assets 714.7 316.5 + 398.2 Ratios Other assets 78.1 51.0 27.1 NWC as a of revenue 26.0% 29.6% - 3.6 Other liabiities -130.1 -40.2 89.9 DSO (days) 145 182 37 Other assets liabilities -52.0 10.8 - 62.8 Net debt total capital 32.0% 17.9% + 14.1 INVESTED ASSETS 782.8 421.8 + 361.1 Equity total capital 68.0% 82.1% - 14.1

Cash Flow Statement 2024 2024 2024 2023 Change in €m 12m AXW 4m SBS 4m SBS 12m AXW Reported Axway Operating cashflow 31.7 -7.1 39.0 32.1 6.9 o/w change in NWC -37.1 -12.6 -24.5 -32.9 8.4 Investing cashflow -312.9 -0.9 -312.1 -12.6 -299.5 Financing cashflow 304.7 13.7 291.0 -21.1 312.1 NET CHANGE IN CASH 23.9 6.1 17.9 -1.6 19.5 Unlevered free cashflow 26.3 -10.9 37.2 27.1 10.1 as a of revenue 5.7% -8.2% 11.3% 8.5% +2.8%

Headcount 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Change Europe 3090 1044 2046 Americas 378 357 21 Asia Pacific 882 64 818 Middle East Africa 437 0 TOTAL 4787 1465 3322

Appendices (6/6)

Impact on revenue of changes in scope and exchange rates €m % 2024 IFRS Consolidated 2023 Reported Growth Revenue 461.9 319.0 + 44.8% Changes in exchange rates -0.3 Revenue at constant exchange rates 461.9 318.7 + 44.9% Changes in scope +125.6 Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates 461.9 444.3 + 4.0%

Changes in main exchange rates For 1€ Average Rate

2024 Average rate

2023 Change US Dollar 1.082 1.081 0.1% Great Britain Pound 0.847 0.870 2.7%

Glossary and Alternative Performance Measures

Axway ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue Expected annual billing amounts from all active maintenance and subscription agreements.

SBS ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for the last month of the reporting period multiplied by 12. Where contracts are affected by seasonality or contracted volume-based elements, the last 12 months of revenue are aggregated in determining ARR. Expected recurring revenue from contracts signed but not yet active are not included in ARR.

NPS: Net Promoter Score Customer satisfaction and recommendation indicator for a company.

Organic growth: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.

Profit on operating activities: Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the non-cash share-based payment expense, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets.

Proforma: Proforma measures assume the acquisition of SBS happened at the beginning of the respective reporting period.

Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.

Unlevered free cashflow: Free cashflow before exceptional items and before net interest expense.

