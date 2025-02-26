TSS Solutions, a global leader in tactical radar and SATCOM modernization, is set to make a major impact in 2025 with an expanded trade show presence, exhibiting at several major industry events in the United States and overseas, including the prestigious Paris Air Show in June.

Turning the spotlight on its bold vision for the future of defense technology, TSS Solutions will launch a new exhibit space that showcases its innovative approach to supporting global defense missions through cost-effective modernization. The newly designed exhibit, debuting in March at the Air Space Forces Association (AFA) Warfare Symposium in Aurora, CO, places the company's technology front and center, with hands-on demonstrations of TSS innovations like the touch-screen interface of the new TIGAR (TSS Integrated Ground-based Air Radar) system, which delivers performance on par with or better than top-of-the-line tactical radar systems at a fraction of the cost.

This summer, TSS will add an immersive Virtual/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) component to its exhibit, offering visitors the opportunity to step inside a fully modernized military radar shelter, climb a 75-foot satellite earth station antenna, tour the company's World Headquarters on Florida's Space Coast, or join an action-packed mission to take out hostile aircraft while at the helm of TIGAR. These interactive features will give customers a firsthand look at how TSS Solutions is redefining radar capabilities to keep pace with an ever-changing threat landscape.

"With our new exhibit and interactive demonstrations, TSS is bringing military and civilian customers face to face with the future of tactical radar and SATCOM technology," said Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions. "Recent advances in technology allow us to put our products in the hands of customers so they can better appreciate all the advantages of TSS-designed products that support the warfighter and our civilian customers."

TSS Solutions will exhibit at these 2025 shows:

Air Space Forces Association (AFA) Warfare Symposium, Aurora, CO, March 3-5

Aurora, CO, March 3-5 SATELLITE 2025 Conference Exhibition, Washington, DC, March 10-13

Washington, DC, March 10-13 FAMEX La Feria Aeroespacial Mexicana, Santa Lucia, Mexico, April 23-26

Santa Lucia, Mexico, April 23-26 National Guard State Partnership Program, Houston, TX, May 6-8

Houston, TX, May 6-8 Paris Air Show, Paris, France, June 16-22

Paris, France, June 16-22 F-Air Colombia, Rionegro, Colombia, July 9-13

Rionegro, Colombia, July 9-13 National Guard Association of the U.S. (NGAUS) Conference Exhibition, Milwaukee, WI, August 23-25

Milwaukee, WI, August 23-25 AFA Air, Space Cyber Conference, National Harbor, MD, September 22-25

National Harbor, MD, September 22-25 Air Reserve Component (ARC) Weapons and Tactics Conference (WEPTAC), Tucson, AZ, October

Staff from TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management company, will also attend 18 to 20 other domestic and international trade shows and events in 2025, including Central and South America, Japan, and Australia.

TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.com.

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. Acorncapitalmanagement.com

