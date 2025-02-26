MacPaw Announces Upcoming Global Release of New Book "Innovation in Isolation," To Be Presented at SXSW 2025

Exploring Ukraine's historic contributions to technology and innovation, the book is one of MacPaw's initiatives to support relief efforts in Ukraine

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation in Isolation: The Story of Ukrainian IT from the 1940s to the Present , a book tracing Ukraine's remarkable contributions to computer science, will be released internationally on March 4, 2025. Commissioned by MacPaw , a global software developer in Ukraine, the book's international release coincides with the third year of Russia's unjust invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Since its initial release in Ukraine in May 2024, Innovation in Isolation has sold over 1,000 copies, with presentations held in both Kyiv, Ukraine, and Cambridge, MA. The book has already gained international recognition, with The New York Times describing it as capturing "the against-all-odds tale" of Ukraine's technological breakthroughs. Starting March 4, the book will be available for purchase on Amazon . 100% of proceeds raised from the book are directed to MacPaw Foundation, MacPaw's charity arm providing critical aid and humanitarian relief to Ukrainians.

"The release of Innovation in Isolation celebrates Ukraine's ability to overcome any challenge, proving we remain creative and more innovative than many could imagine," said Oleksandr Kosovan , CEO and Founder of MacPaw. "While russia tries to steal and rewrite our history, it's essential to prevent this from happening and preserve the true story behind the resilience and courage that define Ukraine and Ukrainians. Despite attacks on our cities, Ukrainians stand strong, and Innovation in Isolation is a testament to that unwavering spirit."

Following its release, Innovation in Isolation will be highlighted once more at SXSW 2025. The book will be featured in a session titled Navigating the Cyber Battlefield: Leadership and Security , where MacPaw CEO and Founder Oleksandr Kosovan will provide insights on leadership during the war in Ukraine and guidance on fortifying cybersecurity. Oleksandr will discuss the resilience of Ukraine's tech industry, from innovation under harsh constraints to its perseverance today.

Since 2022, MacPaw Foundation has spearheaded over $12 million for projects supporting Ukraine. Notable projects include MacPaw Foundation's 2024 collaboration with SavED Foundation, a transformative initiative to restore access to education for children in war-affected areas of Ukraine. The project was awarded the UN Global Compact Partnership for Sustainability Award in 2024, recognizing MacPaw's commitment to empowering future generations of Ukrainian students and strengthening long-term recovery efforts in Ukraine.

For more information about Innovation in Isolation, please visit: innovation-in-isolation.com . For those attending SXSW, connect with MacPaw at booth #1417 and sign up for Oleksandr's panel on March 12.

