Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
26.02.2025 18:10 Uhr
SAVE THE DATE: NACON CONNECT RETURNS ON 6 MARCH 2025

Finanznachrichten News

- SAVE THE DATE -
NACON CONNECT RETURNS ON 6 MARCH 2025

Lesquin, February 26, 2025 - NACON invites gamers from around the world to attend its annual conference on 6 March at 7PM CET/ 10AM PST. With game announcements, never-seen-before videos, exclusive gameplay footage and reveals of upcoming gaming accessories, NACON Connect will be packed with exciting news.

Find out the teaser trailer of NACON Connect 2025 :HERE

As every year, the show will highlight NACON's gaming ecosystem, both as a game developer/publisher and creator of premium accessories. Players will learn more about already announced titles such as Hell is Us, Edge of Memories and Dragonkin: The Banished, while also discovering secret projects that will enrich NACON's catalogue in the coming months.

Join NACON's official channels on March 6 at 7:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM PST to follow the announcements and react live. NACONCONNECT

NACONNACON

Stay tuned! More information will be revealed very soon
Find all NACON games and accessories on nacongaming.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press contact :
NACON - Marjorie Roy, mroy@nacon.fr

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • CP_ANNONCE_NACON_CONNECT_2025_EN2 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/42648026-0516-4ae6-afb2-af20caedab47)

