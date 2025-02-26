Chubb Limited: Chubb Announces Leadership Changes in Europe, Middle East and Africa and North America

Ana Robic appointed Regional President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, succeeding David Furby who is named Executive Chairman

Melissa Scheffler promoted to succeed Robic as Division President, Personal Risk Services, Chubb North America Insurance

ZURICH, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Ana Robic, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and currently Division President of Personal Risk Services (PRS), Chubb North America, has been appointed Regional President of Europe, Middle East and Africa. She succeeds David Furby, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, who has been named Executive Chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In her new role, Robic will have executive operating responsibility for Chubb's European business, including the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Chubb Global Markets, the Middle East and Africa. She will report to Paul McNamee, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb Overseas General Insurance.

In his new Executive Chairman role, Furby will have executive oversight, including strategy and governance of Chubb's general insurance business in the region. He will continue as a member of Chubb's European Group's Board and chair its Underwriting Risk Committee.

McNamee said, "These appointments and increased responsibilities demonstrate Chubb's deep bench of talent with long-tenured executives who are able to take on increased responsibilities, as well as the growth aspirations we have for our business. I am thrilled to welcome Ana into Chubb Overseas General and the region's leadership. She is an accomplished and widely respected executive leader within Chubb with a strong underwriting sense."

"I would also like to thank David for his leadership in Europe over the last seven years. Under David, our business has grown substantially and has been a pillar of performance within our international operations."

Both appointments are effective April 1, subject to any required regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the appointments, Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb North America, observed, "Under Ana's leadership, PRS North America has consistently delivered strong results and improvements in the operating capabilities of our company. Her appointment recognizes her significant accomplishments and is a testament to global talent mobility, a hallmark of Chubb."

Melissa Scheffler, currently Chief Operating Officer of PRS, will succeed Robic as President of the business and becomes Vice President, Chubb Group. She will report to Ortega, who added, "Melissa has repeatedly set new bars of achievement throughout her tenure at Chubb, and I am confident she will do the same leading PRS. As COO, Melissa has been involved in all facets of PRS, making her uniquely qualified to lead the business going forward."

Biographies

Robic joined Chubb in 1999 and has produced outstanding results in every role she has held. She was named Division President, Chubb Personal Risk Services in 2021 after serving as Chief Operating Officer of the business. Prior to PRS, Robic held leadership roles for Chubb in Canada, including Commercial Insurance, the Underwriting Center and the Excess and Umbrella division.

Furby's tenure in the insurance industry spans 43 years, 29 with the company. Prior to serving as Regional President for Chubb's Europe, Middle East and Africa business and Global Markets, he was Division President, Property and Casualty, Overseas General Insurance in New York and London and Regional President Continental Europe. He joined ACE Group (currently Chubb) in 1996.

Scheffler's career at Chubb began in 1994 and canvases roles in underwriting, marketing, sales, and management throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and New York regions. Prior to her current position as Chief Operating Officer for PRS, she served as the Regional Executive Officer for the Mid-Atlantic Region. She has also held key roles as Regional COO, Pittsburgh Branch Manager and New Jersey Marketing Manager.

