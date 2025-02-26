The patient edition of Chairside magazine educates patients on the power of dentistry

The second Patient Edition of Chairside® magazine from Glidewell is now available in print for dental patients. Distinct from dentist-facing editions of Chairside magazine that focus on keeping dentists current with the latest in clinical techniques, technology and practice management strategies, this issue's purpose is to educate patients on the various treatment options available to them.

Glidewell Publishes Second Patient Education Issue of Chairside® Magazine

Cover of 'Chairside' V20I1 Patient Education Issue

"Patients are often unaware of advances in dentistry," said Chairside Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Neil Park. "We created this Patient Edition to help you and your team begin a conversation with your patients about their smile and dental health."

Included in this issue are spreads featuring restorative solutions such as crowns, implants and veneers, as well as preventive solutions such as dental sleep appliances, bite splints and sports mouthguards. Each solution is introduced with a brief description, easily digestible for any patient who may be unsure where to start.

To illustrate the effect each treatment has on patients, the magazine showcases an abundance of "before and after" photos that feature real patients and the transformations their smiles have undergone. Additionally, every main solution page is accompanied by a real patient testimonial.

This issue also touches on dental services that directly benefit the patient, such as digital impressions. The special edition's overarching goal is to educate patients on the latest advancements in dentistry and "the many things we can do to improve their comfort and smile," said Dr. Park.

Glidewell is proud to be a leading source of dental education and accessibility. This issue can serve as a valuable resource to dental offices everywhere, allowing practices to educate patients on treatment options without overwhelming them with information or industry jargon.

This issue is free to any subscriber of Chairside magazine, and additional copies are available upon request by calling 888-303-3975. A digital copy for your reference can be viewed at chairsidemagazine.com.

SOURCE: Glidewell

