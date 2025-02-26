At the Amnesty International Annual Meeting 2025, Olga Schmidt, president of the international project "Creative Society," delivered a comprehensive speech exposing a disturbing pattern of human rights violations in Russia, where "human rights have long been rendered meaningless."

Creative Society President Olga Schmidt delivers a speech at the Amnesty International Annual Meeting 2025

Olga Schmidt revealed a systematic campaign of persecution against Creative Society and ALLATRA organization participants, which began in 2015 in Russia when they presented scientific research about the Siberian magma plume on Russian territory. Seven former volunteers are currently imprisoned in Russian jails, subjected to torture and ongoing criminal investigations, solely for their scientific research and volunteer work with Creative Society and their partner organization ALLATRA.

"In Russia, the truth has become dangerous," Ms. Schmidt stated. When the organization presented scientific data showing alarming signs of geological activation in Siberia - a potential global threat not only for Russia but the entire world - Russian authorities saw this as a threat to their economic interests instead of addressing the issue. Instead of engaging in constructive dialogue with the experts and volunteers of the Creative Society and ALLATRA organizations, the authorities chose repression, following the principle: "Inconvenient truth must be banned."

"Our former volunteers - law-abiding Russian citizens - have been subjected to torture and persecution by the FSB to this day," Olga Schmidt emphasized.

According to accounts from the former volunteers of the Creative Society and ALLATRA organizations who have fled the Russian regime, during interrogations, FSB officers told them: "You shouldn't have talked about the climate."

Olga Schmidt stated that former participants of Creative Society and their partner organization ALLATRA are now being persecuted by FSB agents worldwide, extending the organization's systematic discrediting campaign beyond Russian borders and targeting volunteers internationally.

It is important to note that a large-scale discrediting campaign against Creative Society and its partner organization, ALLATRA, began in Russia an entire decade before they were officially banned. However, with a presence in 180 countries, they could still bring the truth to Russian citizens. That is why the Russian regime adopted a more insidious strategy - the label of a "sect" or "cult."

"In Russian reality, the word "sect" does more than stigmatize - it completely destroys public trust in any information coming from the targeted organization or individual. Their objective is clear: to ensure that society rejects not only us but also the scientific facts we present, particularly regarding geodynamic risks," Olga Schmidt stated.



Olga Schmidt said that they began investigating who was behind the "cult" accusations in Russia. Soon, they traced it back to Alexander Dvorkin, the leader of RACIRS (the Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religions and Sects). His name has become synonymous with modern-day witch hunts in Russia.

However, they uncovered far more sinister than a mere discrediting campaign. As they traced the origins of his methods, they discovered a shocking lineage. It led from the antisemitic pastor Walter Künneth, founder of the Nazi Apologetic Center in 1921, through the anti-cultists Haack and Ogaard-Dvorkin's direct mentors-all the way to modern-day Russia.

Dvorkin did not merely adopt these methods; he perfected them. He refined Nazi-era social destruction techniques and built an extensive system of influence through a network of so-called "Centers for the Study of Religions and Sects." It is evident that such a structure could not have functioned without the backing of the FSB. What began as a Russian problem has now evolved into a global threat to democratic societies. This concern is not isolated - in 2020, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) issued an unprecedented warning about the destructive activities of Dvorkin's network.

The presented facts reveal a serious threat to human rights and scientific research freedom in contemporary Russia. The story of persecution against volunteers of the Creative Society and ALLATRA organizations demonstrates a systematic approach by Russian authorities and FSB to suppress independent voices and scientific initiatives.

The international community must pay close attention to these alarming trends. The persecution of scientists and activists not only violates fundamental human rights but also creates a dangerous precedent of censorship and political repression. Of particular concern is the fact that discrediting methods are extending beyond Russia's borders and threatening democratic principles on an international scale which is threatening the national security of the democratic countries.

Coordinated actions by human rights organizations, diplomatic missions, and international institutions are necessary to protect the rights of persecuted activists and prevent further escalation of such violations. Only through collective efforts can we effectively counter attempts to suppress freedom of thought and scientific research.

About Creative Society

The mission of the Creative Society is to draw the world's attention to global natural disasters, study their causes, and find solutions. Our aim is to create conditions for global cooperation among scientists to protect human life, uphold international human rights, and prevent further natural disasters.

Contact Information

Alicia Smith

info@creativesociety.com

SOURCE: Creative Society

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire