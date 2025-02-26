Vertosoft Named as Latest Software Distributor for Nexthink

Vertosoft announced today that they have been named Nexthink's newest public sector distributor. This collaboration will enable Nexthink to leverage Vertosoft's extensive partner network and contract vehicles, providing the federal, state, and local government with easier access to Nexthink's digital employee experience management platform.

Vertosoft x Nexthink



"We are excited to partner with Nexthink, the leader in digital employee experience management," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft "Their cutting-edge solutions provide government IT leaders with unprecedented insights, enabling proactive optimization and ensuring seamless digital experiences for public sector employees. Together, we aim to enhance the digital workplace for millions of government employees, improving efficiency and service delivery across the board."

"Vertosoft's incredible knowledge around the digital transformation challenges government departments are facing is second to none," commented Ian Bancroft, Chief Revenue Officer, Nexthink. "The deep customer relationships they've built are a testament not only to the breadth of their service but also the insights and guidance they are able to offer through their years of expertise."

Nexthink provides a platform solution for IT teams to help enhance their employee satisfaction and productivity. The digital employee experience platform allows IT departments to detect, diagnose, and resolve IT problems as they occur. With Nexthink employees are more satisfied and productive due to the platform's ability to provide IT teams with real-time analytics and feedback to combat issues faster.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value public sector distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted, innovative, and emerging technology solutions to the government. Fueled by an innovative mindset and an entrepreneurial culture, Vertosoft is constantly finding new ways to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cost-efficient technology solutions to the government. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix issues at scale impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson

Digital Marketing Manager

info@vertosoft.com

571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino

Channel Marketing Specialist

nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com

571-707-4130



SOURCE: Vertosoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire