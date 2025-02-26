Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2025 19:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CFL Flooring: CFL Granted 2 Additional US Patents - Acoustics

Finanznachrichten News

CFL Flooring announces to have received 2 additional US grants on patents related to acoustic multi-layer resilient flooring solutions

ADAIRSVILLE, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / CFL Flooring announces to have received 2 additional US grants on patents related to acoustic multi-layer resilient flooring solutions, for a total of six granted patents to date giving a very wide coverage on acoustics in the field of resilient, incl. hybrid and multi-layer, wood, and laminate flooring.

CFL Acoustic Flooring

CFL Acoustic Flooring
CFL Announces 2 new Acoustic Flooring Patent Grants

CFL, a leading innovator in the field of acoustic flooring solutions, has recently signed up its first licensees incl. a leading European wood flooring manufacturer, and announced recently a technology partnership with i4F to bring acoustic solutions to the market and safeguard its innovations.

Thomas Baert, President & Co-Founder of CFL Flooring, comments: "With these additional patents, CFL is further positioned to lead the way in acoustic flooring innovation, including bringing production of these solutions to the USA, continuing our focus on solving real world issues for consumers by helping to create quieter living environments".

About CFL

CFL Flooring (Creative Flooring Solutions), is the largest manufacturer of SPC and other hybrid flooring products worldwide. The company is recognized globally as an innovator - committed to developing, manufacturing, and marketing sustainable, value-added flooring products. CFL employs over 3500 associates around the world including in the USA, China, Europe, and Vietnam, leveraging years of technical flooring expertise with the common vision of being the leader in flooring innovation. CFL's extensive patent portfolio made up of hundreds of patents, granted and filed, is a core element in fulfilling this vision, thus protecting the value offered to its valued customers.

Contact Information

Jerome Nurenberg
CFL Marketing Director
jerome.nurenberg@cflflooring.com

.

SOURCE: CFL Flooring



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.