FedEx Services: ER2: Transforming Communities Through Technology and Service

In the rapidly evolving world of technology and sustainability, Electronic Responsible Recyclers (ER2) has earned the prestigious FedEx Champion of Global Entrepreneurship award. Sponsored by FedEx, this award celebrates businesses that exemplify innovation, sustainability, and social impact on a global scale. The recognition is annually conferred to one company on the Inner City 100 list, which honors the 100 fastest-growing companies in under-resourced communities across the United States. The 2024 IC100 winners were unveiled at ICIC's 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Speaking about the award, Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Communications at FedEx, stated, "FedEx equips entrepreneurs from all backgrounds with the training, connections, and access to capital they need to more effectively compete in the global marketplace, build a customer base, generate new jobs, and create a better living for themselves and their communities."

Founded by Chris Ko, ER2 specializes in helping large companies manage their IT hardware assets throughout their lifecycle - from acquisition to disposal. What sets ER2 apart, however, is its commitment to making a difference. "We recycle IT hardware and donate it to underprivileged families, students, and veterans all across the world," Ko explains. By extending the life of technology, ER2 not only supports sustainability but also helps underserved communities gain access to essential tools.

A Global Footprint with Local Impact

ER2 works with some of the largest Fortune 100 companies, providing seamless service across the globe, including regions like the UAE, India, and South America. "Our objective is to help service [international clients] just like we do stateside," Ko says.

Internationally, ER2's contributions include donating 2,000 keyboards to a school in Africa, giving students their first hands-on typing experience. As Ko puts it, "These are the little things we can do to empower others to transform their lives by investing in themselves and embracing technology that once felt out of reach." But ER2's impact is just as profound locally. The company donates about 1,000 laptops annually to programs like Nashville's Anywhere Access for All, helping underserved populations and elderly residents access technology and training.

Robertson further emphasized the importance of these efforts, saying, "Small businesses are critical to the success of FedEx - not only as customers, but as suppliers and vendors as well. Our collaboration with ICIC furthers our goals to empower entrepreneurs by supporting programming for small business owners from under-resourced communities."

A Culture of Service and Humility

ER2's mission is deeply rooted in its core values of servanthood, humility, excellence, and continuous improvement. From high-fiving team members at the start of the day to fostering an environment of camaraderie, the company prioritizes people at every level. "We started our organization trying to create a place where people feel actually real, valued, cared for, embraced, and loved exactly as they are," Ko shares.

This positive culture extends to ER2's clients, team members, and global community. Rocky Jackson, a key team member, notes, "The people are the most unique asset that we have here...This is absolutely a place that most of our team members love coming into in the mornings."

Unity in Action

As an alumnus of ICIC programs, Ko recognizes the power of collaboration and shared knowledge. "In this type of network, we're able to bounce ideas off of each other, overcome obstacles, and provide insights to promote people doing similar things in different ways," he explains. This spirit of teamwork aligns closely with the broader goals of FedEx. As Robertson puts it, "FedEx is committed to making a meaningful difference in communities by promoting positive change."

As a FedEx Champion of Global Entrepreneurship, ER2 exemplifies how businesses can drive innovation and create lasting impact. Ko emphasizes the importance of defining a clear vision, mission, and values, which serve as guiding principles for ER2. "Everyone in our company knows them. It's something we absolutely constantly stay focused on because we don't ever want to lose sight of why we're doing what we're doing and the impact that we can have," he says.

Looking Ahead

ER2's recognition as a FedEx Champion of Global Entrepreneurship underscores its ability to merge sustainability, innovation, and community impact into a successful business model. From recycling IT assets to bridging the digital divide, ER2's work demonstrates the power of socially conscious entrepreneurship.

By sharing stories like ER2's, ICIC and FedEx continue their mission of empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs to build a better future. ER2's journey serves as a shining example of how businesses can create meaningful change, one laptop, one keyboard, and one connection at a time.

About the IC100 Awards

Since 1999, ICIC has identified and honored the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in under-resourced communities through the prestigious Inner City 100 (IC100) awards. Throughout this period, ICIC has had the privilege of learning about and highlighting more than 1,000 remarkable business leaders and companies from across the United States. These firms have proven to be catalysts for job growth and promoters of a thriving, inclusive economy, even amidst challenging circumstances. Furthermore, they have actively contributed to the enhancement of their communities by generously donating their time and resources to local organizations and charitable causes.

Learn more about the IC100 Awards and eligibility criteria for this year's list at icic.org/ic100.

