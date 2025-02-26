Southwire Achieves Science Based Targets Initiative Validation

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated that the science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets submitted by Southwire, North America's leading wire and cable company, conform with the SBTi Criteria and Recommendations.

SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. The latest climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows that it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C, but we are dangerously close to that threshold.

"As the effects of climate change become increasingly clear, taking action to help limit global temperature rise is imperative," said Burt Fealing, Southwire's EVP General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer. "Setting science-based targets is one of the ways that Southwire is joining in on the commitment to address climate change and work toward mitigating damaging impacts to our communities."

Southwire's targets

Southwire has committed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 54.8% by 2032, from a 2022 base year. Scope 1 and 2 emissions result from the direct consumption of fuels and use of purchased electricity.

Southwire also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions 30% within the same timeframe. Scope 3 emissions are associated with a company's value chain, including raw materials purchased and the use of sold products.

"As we celebrate the 75-year history of Southwire, we remain anchored by our vision: We Deliver Power...Responsibly®," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's President and CEO. "The actions we take today will help to ensure that Southwire, as well as our communities and resources, will remain generationally sustainable for the next 75 years and beyond."

Validation from SBTi marks the company's transition away from its former Carbon Zero goal of carbon neutrality with the use of offsets by 2025 and toward a science-based target of carbon reduction by 2032 without the use of offsets. The transition reflects Southwire's commitment to prioritizing direct emissions reduction within its own operations and value chain.

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.southwire.com/sustainability.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southwire

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire