Hands-On Learning and Expert Insights to be Offered in Education Program at ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and Adhesives In Action Event

3 Manufacturing Events Taking Place in April in Nashville; Register by February 28 for Savings

The ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action are set to deliver a premier lineup of interactive workshops and learning theaters featuring industry experts talking about the latest automation & robotics, lean manufacturing & continuous improvement, adhesives & fastening solutions, and data-driven manufacturing. The three manufacturing events will be held at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17 with pre-show workshops scheduled for Tuesday, April 15. Attendee registration is free through February 28, 2025 and each registration gives attendees access to all three trade show floors and education programs.

The editors of QUALITY and ASSEMBLY Magazines developed the education program which will kick off on Tuesday, April 15 offering four two-hour workshops, and a plant tour, followed by a Welcome Networking Reception. There is an additional fee to attend the workshops. To learn more and register, click here.

The Power of Lean - Lean Manufacturing is a Continuous Improvement methodology that focuses on doing things more efficiently and more effectively. In this session led by Eric Hayler is the Principal of the Hayler Group, audience volunteers will become workers in an assembly line that produces writing pens. In a series of short production rounds, they will make systematic improvement that dramatically illustrates the power of Lean. (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

Design for X - Design for X refers to design methods that ensure a particular characteristic or function is reflected in the final design. In this four-part workshop, attendees will learn a practical approach to design for assembly; the role of cost engineers in target costing and design to cost; how to get assembly for free while molding; and proactive design simplification: integrating DFMA in new product development. (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

The 3 Rs of Calibration; Reading, Writing, and Reviewing Accreditation Scopes, Service Requests and Calibration Certificates - Heather A. Wade, ASQ-CCT, ASQ-CQA will lead this workshop which will address how to search for appropriate calibration vendors and understanding scopes of accreditation; what to communicate to calibration vendors to get what's need the first time; and how to read and interpret calibration certificates and use the data to reduce risks and ensure better measurements. (2:00 - 4:00 pm.)

Real-World AI for Manufacturing. Like many new technologies, AI has been prone to overhype, misunderstanding, misappropriation and even fear. For manufacturers, however, there is plenty to like about AI. Generative AI is transforming the design process, enabling engineers to create new products in hours or days instead of weeks or months. Machine learning is making automated inspections faster and more precise. This session will provide real-world examples of how manufacturers are using AI on the assembly line right now-and where the technology might be headed. (2:00 - 4:00 pm.)

On Tuesday, April 15th there will also be an opportunity for attendees to tour Nissan North America's Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. The plant tour, made possible by BalTec, will guide attendees through the facility to learn about its history and provide a behind-the-scenes peak at the Nissan assembly line. There is an additional fee for this plant tour, which includes lunch and transportation. To learn more and register, click here. (12:00 - 3:00 pm)

On Wednesday, April 16 at 9:00 am Eric Jefferies, Sr. Manager, Process Integrity and Compliance for Bell Textron and President, International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), will deliver the keynote presentation on Embracing the Future with Digital - First Writing. With over 25 years of experience in harmonizing standards for the aerospace, space, and defense sectors, Eric will share his vision of integrating digital requirements to enhance operational efficiency, reduce human error, and increase product quality. Learning why moving from traditional standard writing to digital is crucial for future quality improvement and how it can help companies address challenges proactively and seize emerging opportunities. The keynote presentation is open to all registered attendees.

During the show days, there will be two Learning Theaters in the exhibit hall featuring complimentary education session. In the Quality Learning Theater (Aisle 300) and ASSEMBLY Show Learning Theater (Aisle 1500) sessions will cover ISA Management System Standards (MSS) and Climate Change; The Power of Purpose: Linking Quality to Organizational and Personal Values; Connecting Metrology Data to Enable Global Quality Processes; Liking CMM Inspection Results to CNC Processes; Planning Validation Pilots; The Evolution of NDT Education and Training; Can Everyone DIY a Vision System?; Creating an Environment in which Lean/Continuous Improvement Flourishes; Single Station Solution to Cut and Seal Thin Membranes with Ultrasonic Welding; How to Implement an Effective Torque Measurement & Calibration Program; and the Best in Show Awards Presentation.

"We invite manufacturing engineers, production managers, plant managers, design engineers, and quality control professionals looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving manufacturing industry to join us in Nashville April 15-17 to have access to a strong education program," said Bill DeYoe, Group Publisher, BNP Media, producers of the three events. "This year's three events, together offer attendees unparalleled insights in the education sessions, a spotlight on groundbreaking advancements across the manufacturing, quality and adhesives industries, and several networking opportunities. All of this for one registration all under one roof."

The show floor will feature hundreds of leading edge companies including Platinum Sponsor Promess; Gold Sponsor Deltek TIP Technologies; Silver Sponsors Atlas Copco and Desoutter Industrial Tools; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, UJIGAMI by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. For exhibiting and sponsorship information, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show South, produced by ASSEMBLY Magazine, is a key event for manufacturing professionals seeking innovative solutions that can drive business growth. Exhibitors will showcase the latest in assembly technology, equipment, and products. The Quality Show, produced by Quality, helps connect manufacturing professionals with a growing network of top-tier suppliers and cutting-edge subject matter experts on an array of topics. Exhibiting companies will showcase the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology. The inaugural Adhesives in Action, produced by Adhesives & Sealants Industry(ASI) will be the first dedicated platform in the marketplace, focusing exclusively on the end-use applications of adhesives in various industries. The trade show and conference will focus exclusively on application rather than formulation and ensure clarity and relevance for attendees seeking practical solutions and industry insights. All three events are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

