Schoharie, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - The Tina Wellman Grant is now open for applications, offering a $1,000 award specifically designed for cancer survivors pursuing undergraduate degrees in healthcare fields. Founded by Tina Wellman, a seasoned healthcare leader and entrepreneur, this grant aims to support cancer survivors continuing their education in nursing, medicine, public health, biomedical sciences, healthcare administration, and related fields.

The Tina Wellman Grant for Cancer Survivors recognizes the unique perspective and resilience that cancer survivors bring to healthcare professions. Tina Wellman, whose extensive career spans clinical practice, business leadership, and healthcare technology, created this grant to provide financial support to survivors who aspire to transform their personal experiences into meaningful contributions to cancer care and treatment.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the Tina Wellman Grant for Cancer Survivors, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a cancer survivor who has completed primary treatment

Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university

Pursue a field of study related to healthcare, such as nursing, medicine, public health, biomedical sciences, or healthcare administration

Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident (international students are not eligible at this time)

Demonstrate commitment to improving cancer care, patient advocacy, or advancing innovation in oncology-related healthcare

Application Process

Interested cancer survivors must submit their applications following these steps:

Prepare an Essay - Submit a well-structured essay (up to 1,000 words) describing how your cancer journey has influenced your educational and career goals in healthcare Provide Supporting Documents - Include an unofficial transcript verifying current enrollment and GPA, along with a resume outlining academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and relevant healthcare experience Submit Application via Email - Send all required documents in PDF format to apply@tinawellmangrant.com with the subject line: "Tina Wellman Cancer Survivor Grant Application - [Your Full Name]" Application Deadline - All submissions must be received by November 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST. Late applications will not be considered

Award Announcement

The selected recipient will be notified via email by December 15, 2025. The winner will also be announced on the official grant website, https://tinawellmangrant.com.

About Tina Wellman

Tina Wellman has built a distinguished career in healthcare, business, and technology. Starting as a respiratory therapist, she transitioned into leadership roles in sales, marketing, and executive management, ultimately founding and leading a multimillion-dollar revenue cycle firm. Tina Wellman has successfully launched multiple startups, managed cross-functional teams, and developed solutions that have influenced the healthcare industry.

Her first company, BrightDrive HCS LLC, grew significantly under her leadership, with operations expanding across the U.S. and India before she successfully sold the business. Tina Wellman is recognized not only for her business acumen but also for her commitment to mentoring and supporting cancer survivors pursuing careers in healthcare. Through the Tina Wellman Grant for Cancer Survivors, she aims to invest in resilient individuals whose personal experiences with cancer provide unique insights that can drive progress and innovation in oncology care.

A Commitment to Cancer Survivors in Healthcare

By establishing this specialized grant, Tina Wellman seeks to recognize the valuable perspective that cancer survivors bring to healthcare professions while alleviating financial burdens for students whose educational journeys may have been interrupted or complicated by cancer treatment. This grant serves as an opportunity for cancer survivors to transform their experiences into meaningful contributions to cancer care, research, and patient advocacy.

For more information about the grant and application details, visit https://tinawellmangrant.com/tina-wellman-grant/.

