Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - 100 days on and The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit has entered an exciting new chapter.

100 Days of Transformation, Innovation, Excellence and Service

Over the past two years the investment immigration industry has seen much change - with the overall outcome generally positive. However, the real champion has been the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), recently transformed into a statutory body, led by the astute and energetic Chairman, H.E. Calvin St. Juste.

Honouring a Legacy of 40 Years

St. Kitts and Nevis is recognised as the birthplace of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) sector, having pioneered the model more than four decades ago. The Federation's Programme has established itself as a global leader, known for its robust, secure, and reliable CBI Programme, which attracts international recognition and trust. This 40-year legacy continues to guide and inspire the CIU as they work to build on this success and usher in a new era of leadership.

A New Vision: Global Leadership in CBI

It's only been 100 days since the Unit's inception and yet the change has been remarkable. Under the leadership of His Excellency, Chairman Calvin St. Juste and the esteemed executive team, the past 100 days has delivered innovation and service delivery - transformation that builds on the legacy of 40 years of excellence in the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) sector.

The success of the first 100 days lies not only in the exceptional leadership of the Chairman and the Board of Governors to motivate for positive change but must also be attributed to the hard-working and dedicated members of the CIU. The past 100 days is a testament to their skills and dedication.

Redefining Leadership in this new Era

The past 100 days have demonstrated the CIU's commitment to redefining leadership in the CBI space with the team of seasoned global experts modernising and globalising operations - a true reflection of the Unit's ethos of integrity and transparency, and its objective to restore trust in the market.

This transformation is powered by international experience, innovative thinking, and an unrelenting focus on service while cultivating an international standard of excellence in everything they deliver.

The Executive Team's Impact

The newly formed executive team, composed of global experts in finance, strategy, and governance, is reshaping the way the CIU operates. Their experience and fresh perspectives have been instrumental in implementing strategic changes that streamline operations and elevate the quality of service for both clients and partners.

As a result of their efforts, the CIU is now more agile, responsive, and competitive in a rapidly changing global market.

The 100-Day Transformation - Milestones Achieved

The first 100 days in office have been productive, ensuring that stakeholders are heard, problems are understood, and the team are able to implement change to bolster productivity. The team has focused on setting clear goals, strengthening operations, and improving transparency and efficiency.

To celebrate some of the key achievements, and beyond the first 30-day wins, we highlight the success of the last 100 days.

Introduction of the Office of the Chairman

A key milestone has been the creation of the Office of the Chairman. as a centre of excellence within the St. Kitts and Nevis CIU, bringing a particular focus and expertise on economic growth, customer service and development matters. The Office of the Chairman is the highest level of oversight to the Unit, in line with expectations from international partners, providing a platform for escalated management issues.

169 % increase in files

Most notably, an astounding 169 per cent increase in applications was recorded over the 100 days. This reflects the renewed global interest and continued trust in the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme. Chairman St. Juste pointed out that such a substantial increase in just 100 days is truly exceptional.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made in a short period, but there's still more work to do. This success is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our stakeholders. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and efficiency while ensuring that the CBI Programme continues to contribute significantly to the economic development of St Kitts and Nevis" - Executive Chairman His Excellency Calvin St. Juste.

Global Outreach and Success

There has been continuous and successful engagement with all stakeholders, including the nation's international partners. The Chairman represented the country and the Unit in various meetings in the UK and Brussels, including attending key successful discussions at Wilton Park. This engagement with international partners is ongoing with proactive outcomes.

Ongoing international endeavours meant the Chairman and the team, travelled to over 20 cities across 4 continents and participated in over 512 engagements, these included international meetings and events as well as directly engaging with key players in the market. These face-to-face interactions play a crucial role in rebuilding trust and confidence in the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme.

Technological Innovation

The Executive team in the Unit has been busy implementing first-class systems for processing which includes the introduction of a cutting-edge digital system that will significantly enhance the efficiency of the process. This system is a key part of a broader digital transformation effort, designed to streamline processes, improve communication, and drive overall operational efficiency, benefiting stakeholders from real-time updates on applicants' statuses, increasing transparency and reducing wait times.

By automating routine tasks, the system allows the CIU team to focus more on critical areas such as verification and due diligence, ultimately enabling a faster, more accurate, and more transparent process for all involved.

Strategic Goals

From structural reforms to strategic investments, this short time frame has seen the implementation of key initiatives that will define the direction of the Programme for the next decade and beyond. Looking ahead, the CIU aims to continue building on its successes. With the Board of Governors playing an active and hands-on role in the transformation, the Federation is now more agile and responsive to global market demands.

A Perfectly Crafted System

St. Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is built on a framework of precision and innovation. The recent changes reflect the intricate work of various stakeholders coming together to create a world-class Programme. The new governance and executive leadership team are ensuring that each part of the CBI process-from policymaking to execution-works in flawless alignment to deliver exceptional results.

This includes an effective management of legacy files, with clear resolutions and outcomes, ensuring long-term customer satisfaction and Programme integrity.

The past 100 days are not just a commemoration of what has been accomplished but also a celebration of the clear vision for the future.

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

While honouring the past, all eyes are firmly set on the future.

By harnessing the expertise and strategic vision of new leadership, the CIU is committed to cementing St. Kitts and Nevis as the leading force in the global investment migration industry.

The first 100 days have been a testament to the power of transformation and the vision of the St. Kitts and Nevis leadership team.

The next 100 days and beyond will be a journey of opportunity, growth and delivery.

