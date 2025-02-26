Protect Our Campus Commends Efforts to Enforce Measures Against Extremism and Antisemitism

In response to the recent executive orders aimed at combating extremism, antisemitism, and terrorism support on U.S. campuses, Protect Our Campus (POC) applauds the efforts of organizations and online platforms working to enforce these new measures. These executive orders mandate stricter monitoring of antisemitic and extremist rhetoric, enhanced vetting of foreign nationals, and the deportation of visa holders who express support for terrorist organizations such as Hamas.

As a result, numerous key organizations and platforms have mobilized to identify individuals violating these laws, ensuring that those who promote hate, radicalization, or terror sympathies face appropriate consequences, including visa revocation and deportation.

Leading the Fight Against Campus Extremism

Canary Mission continues to play a vital role in documenting individuals and groups involved in antisemitic, anti-American, and extremist activities on campuses. By maintaining a comprehensive database of individuals who spread hate, Canary Mission ensures transparency and accountability.

StopAntisemitism has ramped up its exposure campaigns, highlighting students, faculty, and organizations that promote antisemitism, glorify terrorism, or violate policies that align with the executive orders.

Jew Hate Database actively identifies individuals on social media who disseminate antisemitic rhetoric, ensuring that those who incite hatred face consequences for their actions.

ActivistTracker provides a real-time intelligence platform that tracks, documents, and exposes activists who promote hate speech or support extremist causes, aligning with President Trump's order to root out terror supporters on student visas from U.S. campuses.

Safe Campus is working closely with legal experts and advocacy groups to provide resources for Jewish and pro-Israel students facing discrimination, exclusion, or harassment under the guise of political activism.

Terror Watch Agency (Nesher) has been actively identifying foreign nationals who engage in or support extremist rhetoric, working to flag individuals for potential visa revocation under the new executive orders.

A New Era of Accountability

Protect Our Campus and like-minded platforms will continue working to identify and expose individuals who violate these laws, ensuring that no academic institution serves as a safe haven for hate and radicalization.

Of particular concern is the role of faculty members in fostering and legitimizing extremist narratives under the guise of academic freedom. Faculty influence extends beyond the classroom, shaping the perspectives of thousands of students, and making their impact even more dangerous if left unchecked. POC is committed to ensuring that professors who engage in promoting hate, glorifying terrorism, or endorsing extremist ideologies face the appropriate consequences.

We call on universities to comply with federal mandates, take proactive steps to root out antisemitism and enforce disciplinary measures against those found promoting hate or violence. Additionally, we encourage students, faculty, and concerned citizens to report incidents of antisemitism and terror support to organizations dedicated to this fight.

