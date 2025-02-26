ALT5 Sigma Corp: ALT5 Sigma Wins Best Payment Provider Award at SiGMA Eurasia 2025

ALT5 Sigma honored for delivering enterprise-grade crypto payment solutions that enhance security, compliance, and transaction efficiency

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq:ALTS), a leading fintech innovator specializing in blockchain-powered trading and payment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named Best Payment Provider at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2025.

This award recognizes ALT5 Sigma's leadership in digital asset payments, honoring its secure, efficient, and scalable solutions that enable businesses to transact effortlessly with cryptocurrency.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from SiGMA Eurasia," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma. "Our primary focus is on our customers and their needs. We strive to provide them with seamless solutions that enhance their ability to integrate digital assets into their operations. This award is a testament to our commitment to empowering businesses and ensuring they can thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape."

A Market Leader in Digital Asset Payments

ALT5 Sigma is at the forefront of crypto payment innovation, helping merchants, financial institutions, and payment providers accept and process digital asset transactions with ease. In 2024 alone, ALT5 Sigma processed over $2 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions, cementing its role as a trusted provider in the digital payments ecosystem.

ALT5 Pay, the company's flagship platform, enables registered global merchants to integrate cryptocurrency payments seamlessly through checkout widgets, APIs, and plug-ins, with the option for automatic fiat conversion. Built with a strong emphasis on security, compliance, and enterprise-grade performance, ALT5 Sigma delivers fast, transparent, and reliable transactions. As institutional adoption of digital assets grows, the company continues to advance next-generation payment technologies, making digital transactions more accessible, scalable, and integrated for businesses worldwide.

The SiGMA Eurasia Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within the fintech, blockchain, and iGaming sectors, bringing together global leaders to recognize companies that push boundaries and set new industry standards.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq:ALTS) is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) is a fintech company that provides next-generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." ALT5 Sigma, Inc. processed over $2 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions in 2024.

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also may contain statements or links relating to risks that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contact Information

Media/Investor Relations

ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ir@alt5sigma.com

1-800-400-2247

SOURCE: ALT5 Sigma Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire