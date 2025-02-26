Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - NexisNeo, a cleantech content marketing agency, has released a new report revealing that Europe's electric vehicle (EV) policies are creating a two-tier mobility system. The analysis warns of a growing "Green Divide," where wealthier individuals benefit from sustainable transport options while lower-income groups face increasing barriers to clean mobility.





The report reveals that current electric vehicle (EV) adoption strategies primarily benefit the wealthiest 10-20% of European households, leaving 80-90% of the population excluded due to high costs and misaligned policies.

"EVs were supposed to democratize sustainable transport, but right now, they're becoming a luxury item. Europe's policies need an urgent reset to prevent a two-tier mobility system" said Amy Cancryn, founder of NexisNeo and author of the analysis. "Our research shows that EVs priced at €40,000 or more remain out of reach for most Europeans, creating a two-tier mobility system with serious social and political consequences."

Key Findings: Policy Contradictions Hindering Progress

EU Tariffs Backfire: Tariffs on Chinese EVs were intended to protect European automakers, but instead, they have stalled the production of affordable EVs, risking thousands of jobs at European Car Manufacturers.

Premium First, Mass Market Last: European automakers prioritize high-margin luxury EVs over mass-market models, leaving lower-income consumers with fewer options.

Misguided Subsidies: Government incentives primarily benefit wealthier consumers who can afford high-priced EVs, while lower-income households remain priced out of the transition.

"This growing divide is fueling political discontent and resistance to climate policies," Cancryn added. "Without significant policy corrections, Europe's 2030 and 2035 climate targets will remain out of reach."

Recommendations to Bridge the Green Divide

Refocus government incentives on affordable EV models under €45,000. Develop strategic partnerships between European and Asian manufacturers to combine engineering excellence with cost-effective production. Implement income-based subsidy structures to support middle- and lower-income households. Eliminate counterproductive tariffs that increase costs for average consumers.

Download the Full Report

About NexisNeo

NexisNeo is a specialized content marketing agency. We help EV and cleantech companies achieve faster adoption, increase market share, and build lasting customer trust. We don't just understand the technology - we understand why it matters, how it solves problems, and what makes customers care.

Media Inquiries

For interviews, expert commentary, or additional information, please contact:

