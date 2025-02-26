HubStar, a leader in dynamic workplace management technology, recently hosted three roundtable dinner events in London, New York City and San Francisco, bringing together workplace leaders in technology, insurance, banking, legal and management consultancies for a discussion on the future of hybrid work.

The first ever Workplace Connect roundtable was held at London's prestigious Royal Automobile Club in July 2024, with a second event in October. This winter's international events brought together 25 attendees for each discussion at London's Royal Automobile Club on January 30th, the University Club of New York on February 4th and San Francisco's Olympic Club on February 6th.

Key discussion topics included how to use intentionality to create better workplace experiences, the impact of return-to-office mandates and the role of AI in the workplace.

"It was incredible to see so many heads of workplace coming in and sharing what they're doing and what their challenges are. It was a mini boot camp. I loved it," said one attendee of the event.

"We had some really fascinating discussions around the challenges workplace leaders are facing, how they're responding to new ways of working and what the future of hybrid work is," said Joe Harris, Director of Business Development at HubStar, who facilitated the discussions at each event. "It was truly a privilege to be able to host these roundtables."

For a recap of the six key takeaways from each round table, please see this article, and for a downloadable report on the discussion from all three events please visit this page.

If you're interested in attending the next Workplace Connect round table event in your city, please email jharris@hubstar.com to get on the waitlist.

