New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - FlatForce LLC has unveiled its groundbreaking subscription-based Salesforce consulting service, fundamentally transforming how small and medium-sized businesses access and implement enterprise- grade CRM solutions. The company's innovative model offers unlimited Salesforce customization requests for a flat monthly fee, eliminating the traditional time-and-materials billing approach that has long dominated the industry.

FlatForce Founder Ilija Filipovic

"Being in the Salesforce ecosystem for over a decade gave me clear insights into what's lacking for startups and SMB customers," said Ilija Filipovic, Founder of FlatForce. "Most businesses using Salesforce can't afford a dedicated resource on payroll, yet they need consistent access to expert support. We're bridging that gap with a model that makes enterprise-level Salesforce expertise accessible and affordable."

FlatForce's solution features a fully asynchronous approach with no required meetings or calls, allowing businesses to submit unlimited requests through a dedicated portal. The company's flexible month-to-month model requires no long-term contracts and includes a pause-anytime option, addressing key pain points for smaller organizations managing their digital transformation efforts.

"The Salesforce ecosystem is still playing in old time and materials contracts or FTE models, which work well for enterprises and larger organizations who have more customization needs," explained Ilija. "Our model is specifically tailored towards startups and SMBs on a monthly package with flexible contracts. We've completely reimagined how Salesforce consulting services can be delivered."

The company's innovative approach extends beyond its pricing model. FlatForce has developed a streamlined, asynchronous workflow that maximizes efficiency while maintaining high-quality service delivery. "Customers can pile up unlimited requests in their backlog, with one active request being handled at a time," Ilija noted. "This gives them the flexibility of having a dedicated resource who knows their system, while allowing us to serve multiple customers efficiently."

"We've taken the totally asynchronous approach - no calls, no meetings," said Ilija. "Our clients receive their own board where they log in and file their requests. This streamlined process allows us to focus entirely on delivering solutions rather than managing meetings."

Currently, FlatForce offers two comprehensive subscription tiers - an Admin plan and a Developer plan - catering to different levels of customization needs. The company's remote-first team serves clients across all industries and geographies, with a focus on delivering measurable business impact through automation and CRM solutions.

"They describe us as their Salesforce problem-solvers," Ilija shared. "We try to be there for the customers and their system and be a true and reliable partner. Every solution is tailored to our clients' unique needs, maximizing their Salesforce investment."

Looking Ahead

As businesses increasingly rely on digital transformation to remain competitive, FlatForce's innovative approach positions the company at the forefront of a shifting consulting landscape. The company's vision focuses on making enterprise-grade automation accessible to businesses of all sizes, with a particular emphasis on serving the underserved startup and SMB market.

About FlatForce

FlatForce simplifies Salesforce consulting by providing expert-driven, cost-effective solutions through a predictable monthly fee. The company helps businesses automate workflows and scale efficiently through its innovative subscription-based model. Founded by Salesforce expert Ilija Filipovic, FlatForce aims to be the go-to partner for businesses seeking agile and transparent Salesforce solutions. Core values include simplicity and transparency, results- driven innovation, and a customer-centric approach. FlatForce removes complexity and hidden costs while delivering measurable business impact through cutting-edge automation and CRM solutions. For more information, visit www.flatforce.co.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242378

SOURCE: FlatForce