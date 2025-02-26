Meeting Professionals International (MPI): EMEC Istanbul Showcases Innovation and Immersive Learning in the Heart of Türkiye at MPI's 36th Signature European Event

Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 26, 2025(MPI), the world's largest global meeting and event industry association, hosted its European Meetings and Events Conference (EMEC) Istanbul, delivering a unique experience for meeting planners centered on innovation, collaboration and immersive education.

Held at Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar International Convention & Exhibition Center, the 36th edition of EMEC continued its legacy of exceptional event design, bringing together approximately 250 industry professionals together from across Europe and beyond for high-level networking, industry-leading education and hands-on learning journeys that provided real-world insights into Istanbul's vibrant business and cultural landscape.

A Global Gathering Designed by Europeans, for Europeans (and beyond)

MPI's EMEC is uniquely crafted by Europeans, for Europeans (and their global peers) ensuring that the content and experiences align with the needs of the region's event professionals. This year's event delivered the following.

Inspirational keynote speakers exploring the future of events, leadership and experiential design Mega Trends & the Future of Work | Filiz Akdede, Global VP, 3D Business, HP Pathways to Sustainability: National Sustainable Tourism Program of Türkiye | Dr. Elif Balci Fisunoglu, Vice-General Manager of Tourism Operations and Development division in Tu¨rkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency Events that Aim for the Heart | Nils Roemen, Experience Designer Experience Experts The Science of Storytelling | Richard Newman, Founder and CEO, UK Body Talk Ltd.

Education aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, searchable on the agenda by SDG with downloadable information on each session.

An immersive connection experience for conference-goers featuring specially designed, custom cards that invited participants to form deep, culturally relevant connections, powered by the team at Experience Experts.

A diverse range of interactive learning experiences, including hands-on Learning Journeys that immersed attendees in Istanbul's thriving event industry.

Innovative session formats featuring 25 speakers designed to challenge conventional learning and inspire new ways of thinking.

An elevated Hosted Buyer Programme, fostering powerful business connections between event planners and global suppliers.

Learning Journeys: Bringing Education to Life in Istanbul

One of EMEC's signature experiences, the Learning Journeys, took attendees beyond traditional conference rooms and into the heart of Istanbul's rich cultural and business environment. These hands-on experiences allowed participants to explore real-world event strategies in action, including:

Heritage Meets Innovation - A behind-the-scenes look at how historic venues in Istanbul are blending modern event technology with centuries-old architecture to create unique event experiences.

Culinary Connections - Exploring the intersection of food, culture, and hospitality, attendees engaged in a curated journey through Istanbul's world-renowned cuisine, with insights into how culinary experiences can enhance event engagement.

Sustainable Event Practices in Action - Visiting local venues and businesses that are leading the way in eco-conscious event planning, offering a firsthand look at Türkiye's commitment to sustainability in the industry.

Citywide Collaboration - A deep dive into Istanbul's citywide event strategy, demonstrating how government agencies, venues, and suppliers work together to attract and host large-scale international events.

Elevating Education: Cutting-Edge Topics & Industry Trends

EMEC Istanbul featured a diverse education program, with more than 25 sessions covering critical topics in three tracks-technology, event design and people-including the following.

The Role of AI in the Future of Events

Sustainable and Regenerative Event Planning

Designing Engaging Hybrid & Virtual Experiences

The Power of Community Building in the Event Industry

Attendees had the opportunity to earn professional development clock hours, furthering their professional development with expert-facilitated discussions, workshops and case studies.

Unforgettable Networking and Cultural Experiences

The Opening Reception set the stage for connection, allowing attendees to experience the historic and modern influences of Istanbul, while the Rendezvous Closing Celebration provided a lively celebration to the conference in support of the MPI Foundation hosted at the CVK Park Bosphorus.

Since its inception in 1984, the MPI Foundation (MPIF) has distributed €14.4 million to the industry, every MPI chapter, and over 25,000 individual members and non-members.

This week, more than 20 individuals from across the globe were awarded scholarships to attend EMEC Türkiye.

The Future of EMEC

"We are proud EMEC Istanbul has once again set a new standard for immersive, impactful education in the European events industry," said Paul Van Deventer, MPI president and CEO. "By integrating experiential learning, hands-on exploration, and innovative session design, we've created an event that not only educates but truly transforms how attendees approach their work. As the premier event for European meeting and event professionals, EMEC continues to evolve and inspire, ensuring its place as a must-attend gathering for industry leaders."

The 2026 EMEC host city will be announced this summer. For updates on future EMEC programming, visit https://www.mpi.org.

Link to official event images: https://www.butino.nl/EMEC2025

Credit: Jan Buteijn or his company Butino (Instagram: @ButinoContentBureau)