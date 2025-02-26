Arras Minerals Corp.: Arras Minerals Announces Plans to Drill Multiple Targets Identified Under Strategic Alliance

Arras Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:ARK)(OTCQB:ARRKF) ("Arras" or "Arras Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program across 1,736 square kilometers ("sq km") of licenses that form the Arras-Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") Strategic Alliance. The Company is working with contractors to finalize contracts to initiate geophysical and drilling programs expected to commence in the second quarter.

Highlights for the 2025 Arras-Teck Strategic Alliance Program

Multiple copper and copper-gold drill targets identified from extensive 2024 field program

+5,000m follow up diamond drill program planned on multiple targets

Targeted 75 line-km Pole-Dipole Induced Polarization ("P-DP IP") program planned

Arras (via its subsidiary) to continue to operate the program on behalf of Teck in 2025.

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras Minerals commented, "The 2024 exploration program was a tremendous success, leading to the identification of multiple high-quality drill targets. Our team has been working hard to compile and interpret the vast amount of data collected with strong support from Teck to plan the follow up drill campaign on these targets in 2025. We're particularly excited with the range of targets that have been identified and we hope to replicate our recent success on our Elemes Project by making a new porphyry discovery in Kazakhstan".

Figure 1. Arras's License Package showing Arras-Teck Strategic Alliance Areas as "Package A" and

"Package B" as well as remaining Arras licenses (shown in blue)

New High Priority Drill Targets Being Finalized: The Arras-Teck Strategic Alliance, along with Arras's independent exploration efforts, represented one of the most extensive greenfield copper-gold exploration programs in Kazakhstan in 2024. This work has further refined our understanding of the Bozshakol-Chingiz Magmatic Arc and led to the identification of high-priority drill targets, which we plan to test with drilling expected to commence in April this year.

Summary of "Package A" Targets: Package A comprises seven exploration licenses spanning 1,397sq km, located 56 km northwest of Ekibastuz. It surrounds KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol copper-gold mine and covers the potential extension of the Bozshakol trend. Prior to Arras' 2024 exploration program, the area had undergone limited historic exploration. The property hosts several promising targets with diverse mineralization styles, including porphyry copper-gold, Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS), and orogenic gold.

Priority Exploration Targets in "Package A" for 2025 Program:

Name Target Notes Taga Porphyry Large chargeability anomaly with associated KGK Cu anomalies. Shirderty Porphyry Coherent Cu anomaly associated with annular magnetic targets. Tort Kuduk Porphyry Coincident Cu and Mo soil anomalies. Field review found quartz stockwork veining in silicified feldspar porphyry. Pinta Porphyry-Epithermal Large Cu soil anomaly.

Figure 2. Package A Licenses and exploration targets

Taga-Ketti Target: The Taga-Ketti target is approximately 20 km to the east-northeast from the Bozshakol Mine and may be on the same structural trend. Wide spaced KGK drilling identified several diorite intrusions with anomalous geochemistry. The geophysical data show a high chargeability halo with a resistivity low at center over the target suggesting potential porphyry-style mineralization.

The upcoming exploration program at Taga-Ketti target is planned to commence with a follow-up Induced Polarization ("IP") survey to further define drill targets for testing in Q3 2025.

Shirderty Target: The Shirderty target is located on a large structural trend that runs parallel to the Bozshakol Mine trend. Wide-spaced (500m spacing) KGK drilling defined a large (2 km by 2 km) coincident geochemical anomaly associated with discrete annular magnetic targets and electromagnetic anomalies suggest the potential for porphyry-style mineralization at this target.

At Shirderty, exploration will commence with an IP program to refine exploration targets, followed by drilling in Q2/Q3 2025.

Pinta Target: The Pinta target is defined by a large copper soil anomaly coincident with large high amplitude EM anomalies. The area is covered with minimal outcrops, but minor moderately altered intrusions have been mapped in the area. An IP program is planned to define drill targets.

Tort-Kuduk Target: The Tort-Kuduk Target is a porphyry Target defined by a coincident copper-molybdenum geochemical anomaly. Field mapping identified outcropping Quartz-feldspar porphyry with veining. The EM survey defined a strong conductivity anomaly stretching south from coinciding Mo-Cu Soil anomaly. The company is planning an IP program to better define drill targets for follow-up drilling.

Summary of "Package B" Targets: consists of three exploration licenses covering 629.8 sq km, located approximately 90 km southeast of Ekibastuz. The geological setting is dominated by Devonian and Silurian-aged porphyritic andesites and basalts, which have been emplaced into tuffaceous sediments and conglomerates. Several diorite and granodiorite intrusions cut through these units, and the district is structurally controlled by a series of large northwest-southeast striking regional faults. The area hosts multiple mineralization styles, including Cu-Au porphyry systems, Orthomagmatic Nickel (Ni) sulphides, and Au-rich Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits.

Priority Exploration Target in "Package B" for 2025 Program:

Name Target Notes Besshoky Porphyry- Epithermal Broad Cu-Au-Ag-Mo-As-Pb-Zn soil anomaly with coincident IP. Silicified lithocap mapped at surface with tourmaline breccias.

Figure 3. Akkuduk License and exploration targets

Besshoky Target: The Besshoky target is a poorly explored >20 sq km lithocap with coincident Cu-Mo-Se-Bi-As soil and IP chargeability anomalies. Surface mapping has identified a series of porphyritic andesites with tuffaceous conglomerates that have been intruded by a series of granites. The lithocap consists of strongly altered breccias with wide-spread secondary quartzites, with advanced argillic, phyllic and propylitic alteration. The lithocap is interpreted to represent the high part of a porphyry-epithermal system.

The company is planning to drill the Besshoky lithocap to gauge its potential to host porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization and high-sulfidation epithermal Au mineralization.

Darren Klinck, President of Arras Minerals commented, "The Arras-Teck Strategic Alliance made significant advances in 2024 and the systematic approach by the team has now generated a number of high-priority targets for follow-up and drill-testing this year. This 2025 program presents multiple opportunities to advance promising targets on our license package in a region with proven successful operating mines but limited modern exploration over the past three decades. With multiple new targets to be tested on the Strategic Alliance, combined with our planned Phase 2 program at Elemes, Arras is in a unique position to have a number of key catalysts to drive significant value over the next twelve months".

