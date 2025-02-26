Designs.ai Introduces AI Design - Revolutionizing Creativity with Intelligent Automation

Designs.ai, a leading AI-powered creative suite under the Pixlr Group, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: AI Design. This groundbreaking feature is set to transform the creative landscape by offering intelligent automation, enabling users to generate stunning, brand-aligned visuals in seconds using prompt-based editing.

AI Design is engineered to eliminate creative roadblocks and streamline the design process for marketers, entrepreneurs, and agencies. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, the tool simplifies visual content creation while maintaining brand consistency, making high-quality designs more accessible than ever.

With 5000 AI templates at the point of launch, AI Design's engine allows the creation of millions of different permutations and combinations. Users can change styles, resize designs, edit text styles using a combination of AI templates and AI prompting.

"With AI Design, we are redefining how individuals and businesses approach content creation using prompts. This content creation workflow is a different alternative from the template-based approach of other tools such as Canva, Adobe," said Warren Leow, Group CEO of Pixlr. "This feature empowers users to craft compelling visuals effortlessly, reducing the time and effort traditionally required while preserving creativity and brand identity."

Key highlights of AI Design include:

Instant Visual Generation - Simply input a prompt and select a style, and AI Design will craft a polished design in moments.

Clone a Design - Upload a favorite design and generate another version in 30 seconds.

Smart Customization - Users can fine-tune elements with AI-powered recommendations to achieve a professional and consistent look.

1-Click Resize - Easily adjust designs to different dimensions with a single click, ensuring seamless adaptability across multiple platforms.

Seamless Integration - Works across multiple formats, making it easy to create social media posts, marketing materials, and presentations.

Efficiency & Scalability - Designed to accelerate workflows, AI Design enables businesses and creators to produce more content without sacrificing quality.

AI Design is now available within the Designs.ai platform, reinforcing the brand's mission to democratize creativity through AI-powered solutions.

How to Get Started

Available for users worldwide. Visit www.designs.ai/ai-design to explore the platform, start designing, and experience the future of effortless creativity.

About Designs.ai

Designs.ai is an AI-powered creative suite that simplifies content creation through automation and smart technology. With tools for design, video, copywriting, and branding, Designs.ai empowers users to produce professional-quality content effortlessly.

About PixlrGroup

Pixlr Group pioneers AI-driven solutions that streamline the content creation process, making design and storytelling smarter and more accessible. The company's mission is to empower creators of all skill levels with innovative AI tools. Its suite of products includes Pixlr.com, an advanced AI-powered photo editing suite; Designs.ai, a creative platform for automated design and branding; Vectr.com, a user-friendly vector graphics editor; and inabit.ai, a newly launched AI-powered presentation maker. Committed to shaping the future of design, Pixlr Group continues to push the boundaries of creativity through advanced technology.

