DOT prices rallied by 12% in the last 24 hours after Grayscale's application for a Polkadot ETF with the SEC. However, the trading volume has been shrinking and the ETF buzz wasn't strong enough to help it climb above $5. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Grayscale Investments applied a 19-4b rules change with the SEC. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...