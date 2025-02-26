Gladstone Investment Corporation Expands its Investment in Pyrotek Special Effects via the Acquisition of Unique Pyrotechnic

Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") continued its support of portfolio company Pyrotek Special Effects, Inc. ("Pyrotek") through providing additional capital to support the acquisition of Unique Pyrotechnic ("Unique").

Unique designs and delivers live special effects solutions in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Pyrotek is a leading provider of special effects services and solutions for the live entertainment industry with a full range of special effects offerings, creative and technical design services, permitting and logistics support worldwide, and specialized installation, setup, and tear down. "Pyrotek is excited to welcome the team at Unique Pyrotechnic to the Pyrotek group. Through this business combination, we are thrilled to now offer our clients truly global solutions and an expanded reach with a network of offices in Las Vegas, Nashville, Lititz, Toronto, New York, Copenhagen, Oslo, and Gothenburg," said Scott Dunlop, CEO of Pyrotek.

Erika Highland, Senior Managing Director of Gladstone Investment, said, "We are pleased to provide continuing support for Pyrotek. This acquisition complements Pyrotek's existing capabilities and furthers our goal of creating value for Pyrotek and the Gladstone Investment portfolio."

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Pyrotek and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Pyrotek to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

