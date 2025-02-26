Dr. Anatoly Langer Updates Early Warning Reporting in Respect of CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

Pursuant to the early warning report requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, Dr. Anatoly Langer (the "Shareholder") announces that he has ceased to be a 10% holder of common shares (the "Common Shares") of CardioComm Solutions Inc. (the "Company") and will not be required to complete any further early warning filings.

On February 26, 2025, MD Primer Inc., a company controlled by the Shareholder sold its entire 31,588,304 Common Shares representing 16.36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company through private transactions. Immediately prior to the disposition, the Shareholder owned 20.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Immediately following the disposition the Shareholder owned or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 7,302,910 Common Shares, representing 3.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. The Shareholder disposed of these securities for estate planning purposes and the transaction will be disclosed in an Early Warning Report to be filed on SEDAR+ as www.sedarplus.com pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 Early Warning Report). As the number of Common Shares the Shareholder owns or controls, directly or indirectly are now less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, the Shareholder will no longer be required to complete any further early warning filings in satisfaction of the requirements of the NI 62-103. The Shareholder may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

Anatoly Langer

langera@chrc.net

416-999-6264

SOURCE: Anatoly Langer

