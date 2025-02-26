Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) (the "Company") announces that, on January 24, 2025 and February 20, 2025, Justice C. Stevenson provided supplementary reasons with respect to the amounts payable by the Company pursuant to his December 13, 2024 decision in the Company's litigation in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice with European High Growth Opportunities Manco SA ("EHGO"), as described by the Company in its news release dated December 23, 2024. The Company also reports that it has paid all amounts determined by the Court to be payable in accordance with its decision and supplementary reasons, and all outstanding issues in the litigation have now been finally disposed.

The Court determined that EHGO was not entitled to the payment of $1,288,000 that it claimed to be owing under the debenture dated August 10, 2021, issued by the Company to it, and that the debenture had automatically converted into 1,312,946 previously issued common shares of the Company in accordance with the terms of the debenture. EHGO claimed that it was entitled to $859,809.43 in damages and interest for the late issuance of these shares as well as costs. In its supplementary reasons, the Court rejected EHGO's calculation of damages and costs payable by the Company. Pursuant to the Court's supplementary reasons, the Company paid a total of $269,654.04 in damages, interest, and costs to EHGO to fully dispose of the litigation.

Gediminas Klepackas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented "We are pleased with the favourable rulings of the Court and to have concluded the litigation. The Company's leadership is committed to continuing to protect the Company, including by enforcing its contractual rights and placing its interests ahead of any conflicting interests of others."

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the conclusion of its litigation with EHGO and the commitment of the Company's leadership to enforcing contractual rights and protecting the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, that the litigation is subject to any appeal and any other unforeseen factors. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statement prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date hereof and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may update this information, it does not undertake to do so.

SOURCE: Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.