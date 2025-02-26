Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - John Christofilos, President, Canadian Security Traders Association, and the CSTA Board of Governors joined Zak Miller, Director, Market Operations, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the kick-off of the Canadian Security Traders Association's Winter Vendor Fair 2025.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRssBWFSglY

The Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc. ("CSTA") serves as a national voice for our affiliate trading organizations.

The CSTA is presently composed of approximately 700 capital market participants nationwide and is led by a Board of Governors elected from each of our four distinct regions. The CSTA comments on industry issues and forms opinions on trading issues based on input from our members. The CSTA hosts one national educational conference annually, an annual winter vendor fair and educational seminars periodically throughout the year.

