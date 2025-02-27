The Alliance of U.S. Startups & Inventors for Jobs: USIJ Releases New Policy Agenda to Guide Congress and Grow the Economy

Today, the Alliance of U.S. Startups & Inventors for Jobs (USIJ) released a policy agenda full of actionable reforms that Congress could implement to boost innovation and outcompete China.

"Right now, America's most innovative startups and inventors face existential threats from larger, entrenched incumbents that steal their technology," said Chris Israel, executive director of USIJ. "This theft undermines technological progress and economic growth -- and puts us at a disadvantage against China."

The agenda particularly focuses on supporting "Growth Tech" companies -- the dynamic startups pushing the boundaries of existing technology.

Unlocking American Innovation: A Little Tech/Growth Tech Agenda for Policy Makers highlights six key priorities to support emerging inventors:

Curb predatory infringement by Big Tech and restore injunctive relief that enables patent holders to block the sale or import of infringing products, software, and others.

Restore and enhance patent eligibility by overturning restrictive Supreme Court rulings that have weakened protections for fintech, medical diagnostics, and AI.

Strengthen international IP protections by directing the U.S. Trade Representative to oppose IP waivers and combat global IP theft, which costs U.S. innovators billions annually.

Reaffirm federally funded innovation protections to ensure government agencies don't tear up patent licensing agreements on a whim.

Protect third-party litigation funding to ensure innovators can effectively challenge infringement.

Enhance USPTO leadership by confirming a USPTO Director with a strong commitment to empowering startups.

"If we want America to dominate the 21st century, lawmakers must give inventors the tools and protections they need to thrive," said Israel. "Our agenda shows them how."

The full agenda is available at USIJ's website . If you'd like to schedule an interview with USIJ, please contact Greta Timmins at greta@keybridge.biz or (202) 796-5015.

