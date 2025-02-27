KSrelief: Global Leaders Unite in Riyadh to Chart New Course for Humanitarian Action

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RHIF) concluded today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in global humanitarian efforts. Held under the theme "Navigating the Future of Humanitarian Response," the forum coincided with the 10th anniversary of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).

World leaders, including representatives from governments, UN agencies, NGOs, academia, and the private sector, gathered to address pressing humanitarian challenges. The event, held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reaffirmed the commitment to fostering a compassionate and resilient global community.

The forum focused on key resolutions, including strengthening cooperative action and humanitarian diplomacy, reaffirming commitment to core humanitarian principles, enhancing cross-sector collaboration, promoting partnerships to empower displaced individuals, and driving sustainable humanitarian action.

High-level panel discussions covered critical topics such as humanitarian diplomacy, effective aid delivery, and addressing displacement amid escalating conflicts and natural disasters. The event also saw the signing of significant agreements, including partnerships between the World Health Organization (WHO) and KSrelief, focusing on expanding life-saving health interventions in Yemen and for Sudanese refugees in Egypt.

As the forum concluded, participants renewed their pledge to navigate the future of humanitarian response with courage and determination. The event has set a strong foundation for addressing global humanitarian challenges and paving the way for a more just and humane world.

This year's forum, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system, advocated for the survival, well-being, and dignity of people affected by crises, as well as the safety and security of aid workers. The collaboration between various sectors and organizations highlighted at the 4th RHIF underscores the global commitment to addressing humanitarian challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, KSrelief has provided impartial humanitarian aid and relief to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional, and international organizations.

