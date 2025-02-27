Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Decarbonisation at the Adina Lithium Project and Renard Operations in Québec will be front of mind for Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) at the World's Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention in Toronto next week.

Hosted by Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the convention brings together more than 27,000 people from more than 135 countries.

Managing Director Chris Evans said the team from Winsome Resources will be on the ground for the four-day conference to discuss the Company's plans to transform the Renard Operations into a dual-purpose hub.

"As part of our decarbonisation strategy, we are investigating the potential to evolve Renard into the first site in the world to conduct Carbon Dioxide Removal and mining activities in parallel," Chris explained.

"Our recent strategic partnerships with leaders in the carbon dioxide removal sector has marked the beginning of this journey for Winsome, as we work towards becoming a leader in this space.

"Strategies to decarbonise the industry will be one of the primary topics at PDAC this year, and we are excited to be part of this global conversation."

While lithium has experienced ongoing market turbulence recently, Chris said he expects investor sentiment towards the critical mineral by those attending PDAC to remain strong.

"Our General Manager - Canada, Carl Caumartin, will be presenting the Winsome Story on Wednesday 5 March, while at the conference," Chris said.

"Carl will also explain to PDAC attendees how our flagship Adina Lithium Project, with a MRE of 78 million tonnes at 1.15 per cent lithium, is projected to supply a significant portion of the expected lithium shortfall when it comes into production later this decade.

"As one of the top five largest hard rock lithium resources in North America, we anticipate those attending Carl's presentation to join our confidence in our position to supply these critical minerals to the local supply chain, and this is being reciprocated by the market."

In addition to participating in key discussions on decarbonisation and critical minerals, Winsome will be meeting with various strategic parties across the lithium supply chain during the event.

"PDAC is always well attended by leading players in the lithium supply chain, from battery manufacturers to automotive companies and potential strategic investors," Chris said.

"We look forward to advancing our discussions with these groups on potential partnerships, offtake agreements, and investment opportunities that will support our transition to lithium production."

The Company will also be discussing with conference attendees the recent exploration success at its Sirmac-Clapier Project in Québec, where high-grade lithium-caesium mineralisation has been uncovered.

"Many of the PDAC patrons will get the opportunity to learn is caesium is a rare and highly sought after commodity, used in a variety of different applications from aerospace to cancer treatments," Chris said.

"We are looking forward to discussing this when we join thousands of industry leaders and local representatives at PDAC next week, and I encourage attendees to visit us at booth number 2143."

The PDAC Convention begins on 2 March 2025. For more information, visit https://pdac.ca/convention-2025

ABOUT WINSOME RESOURCES

Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) is a Canadian focused exploration and development company with several projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.

Our flagship project is Adina, a 100% owned lithium resource considered a tier-one asset in a low-risk mining jurisdiction and one of the most capital efficient projects in North America with competitive operating costs. The hard rock spodumene lithium deposit is near surface with a +20 year project life and a Mineral Resource of 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O comprising 79% classified as 'Indicated' and 21% classified as 'Inferred'.

The Company recently acquired an exclusive option to purchase the Renard Operation, a mining and processing site located approximately 60 kilometres south (in a straight line) of Adina.

The Renard Operation has an established airport, power station, water treatment plant, workshops, processed mineralised material storage and a substantial camp. It also has several mineral processing and operating permits which may advance Winsome's pathway to lithium production.

Importantly Renard already includes extensive production facilities which consists of a primary jaw crusher, secondary cone crusher, high-pressure grinding rolls, ore sorting, and DMS circuits necessary for lithium processing and spodumene concentrate production.

In addition to our portfolio of lithium projects in Québec- Adina, Cancet, Sirmac-Clapier and Tilly - Winsome Resources owns 100% of the offtake rights for lithium, caesium and tantalum from the Case Lake Project in Eastern Ontario owned by Power Metals Corp, as well as a 19.6% equity stake in PWM.

Winsome is led by a highly qualified team with strong experience in lithium exploration and development as well as leading ASX listed companies. More details: www.winsomeresources.com.au

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242251

