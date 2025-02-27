Partners Group / Key word(s): Personnel

Partners Group nominates Urban Angehrn to its Board of Directors



27.02.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 27 February 2025 Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, today announces the nomination of Urban Angehrn for election as a new independent member of its Board of Directors (the "Board"). The nomination will be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on 21 May 2025. Urban Angehrn was most recently CEO of FINMA, Switzerland's financial markets supervisory authority, from November 2021 to September 2023. From 2015 to 2021, he was a member of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Investment Officer of Zurich Insurance Group ("Zurich"). In this role, he was responsible for Zurich's entire investment portfolio including operations, digitization, and sustainability strategy. From 2007 to 2015, Mr. Angehrn was first Regional Investment Manager Europe, then Head of Strategy Implementation and then Head of Alternative Investments at Zurich. Earlier in his career, he worked at Winterthur (now AXA) as Head of Allocation & Strategy in Asset Management from 2005 to 2007, at Credit Suisse First Boston in Fixed Income Derivatives Marketing from 1999 to 2005 and at JP Morgan in Fixed Income Sales and Derivatives Marketing from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Angehrn has a doctorate in mathematics from Harvard University and a master's degree in theoretical physics from ETH Zurich. Through his Board committee assignments, Mr. Angehrn will contribute to Partners Group's strategic Board-level initiatives with a focus on insurance-related growth initiatives, portfolio and risk management, digitization, and corporate operations. Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board, Partners Group, states: "We are really pleased to nominate Urban Angehrn to our Board. The private markets industry continues to offer an enormous growth opportunity for a publicly listed, global firm like Partners Group, albeit within an increasingly complex regulatory and operating environment. Urban's extensive experience in the insurance and broader financial services sectors, as well as at Switzerland's financial markets supervisory authority, will prove invaluable to Partners Group as we strategize and scale for sustainable growth." Urban Angehrn says: "I am delighted to be nominated to join the Board of Partners Group, one of Switzerland's most successful companies and a leader in the global private markets industry. Private markets have become increasingly mainstream asset classes, accounting for a larger share of investors' portfolios, and I look forward to applying my career experience to help steer the firm's business development and corporate operations strategy." A full overview of the nominations to Partners Group's Board and related committees is shown in the table below. Board of Directors Independent Director Investment Oversight Committee Client Oversight Committee Risk & Audit Committee Nomination & Compensation Committee Operations Oversight Committee Steffen Meister, Chair

?

¦

¦ Urban Angehrn ¦ ¦ ¦ Dr. Marcel Erni ¦ Alfred Gantner ¦ Anne Lester ¦ ¦ ¦ ¦ Gaëlle Olivier ¦ ? ¦ ? Urs Wietlisbach ? Flora Zhao ¦ ¦ ?

? Chair

¦ Member About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1'800 professionals and over USD 150 billion in overall assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit http://www.partnersgroup.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn . Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +44 207 575 2571

Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com



End of Media Release

