Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 27 February 2025
Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, today announces the nomination of Urban Angehrn for election as a new independent member of its Board of Directors (the "Board"). The nomination will be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on 21 May 2025.
Urban Angehrn was most recently CEO of FINMA, Switzerland's financial markets supervisory authority, from November 2021 to September 2023. From 2015 to 2021, he was a member of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Investment Officer of Zurich Insurance Group ("Zurich"). In this role, he was responsible for Zurich's entire investment portfolio including operations, digitization, and sustainability strategy. From 2007 to 2015, Mr. Angehrn was first Regional Investment Manager Europe, then Head of Strategy Implementation and then Head of Alternative Investments at Zurich. Earlier in his career, he worked at Winterthur (now AXA) as Head of Allocation & Strategy in Asset Management from 2005 to 2007, at Credit Suisse First Boston in Fixed Income Derivatives Marketing from 1999 to 2005 and at JP Morgan in Fixed Income Sales and Derivatives Marketing from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Angehrn has a doctorate in mathematics from Harvard University and a master's degree in theoretical physics from ETH Zurich. Through his Board committee assignments, Mr. Angehrn will contribute to Partners Group's strategic Board-level initiatives with a focus on insurance-related growth initiatives, portfolio and risk management, digitization, and corporate operations.
Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board, Partners Group, states: "We are really pleased to nominate Urban Angehrn to our Board. The private markets industry continues to offer an enormous growth opportunity for a publicly listed, global firm like Partners Group, albeit within an increasingly complex regulatory and operating environment. Urban's extensive experience in the insurance and broader financial services sectors, as well as at Switzerland's financial markets supervisory authority, will prove invaluable to Partners Group as we strategize and scale for sustainable growth."
Urban Angehrn says: "I am delighted to be nominated to join the Board of Partners Group, one of Switzerland's most successful companies and a leader in the global private markets industry. Private markets have become increasingly mainstream asset classes, accounting for a larger share of investors' portfolios, and I look forward to applying my career experience to help steer the firm's business development and corporate operations strategy."
A full overview of the nominations to Partners Group's Board and related committees is shown in the table below.
