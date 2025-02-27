Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NF
Tradegate
26.02.25
20:34 Uhr
79,32 Euro
+0,10
+0,13 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYENSQO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYENSQO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,1479,4807:38
79,4079,6807:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2025 07:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Syensqo SA: Syensqo launches the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Finanznachrichten News

Syensqo launches the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium - February 27, 2025 - 7:05 CET

SYENSQO SA (the "Company") announces today that pursuant to its Share Buyback Program (the "Program") announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million, the Company launches the third tranche of this Program.

This tranche of the Program will start on February 27, 2025 and will run until June 27, 2025 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to € 50 million.

It will be implemented under the conditions set out in the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on December 8, 2023 and carried out by a financial intermediary in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this third tranche.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media
investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com) media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament		 +44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 28
+32 478 69 74 20		Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber		+32 478 32 62 72
+32 487 74 38 07

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2023 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Attachment

  • 20250227_Share_Buyback_Start3_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46e2ab0e-0862-43f8-8173-6a5872bdb50c)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.