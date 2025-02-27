Syensqo SA: Syensqo to explore a potential US listing

Syensqo to explore a potential US listing

Brussels, Belgium - February 27, 2025 - 07h01 CET

SYENSQO SA (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors approved the exploration of a potential dual listing of its shares in the United States of America, in addition to its existing Euronext Brussels listing.

During this exploratory phase, the Board of Directors will assess the feasibility and potential benefits of an additional listing, including the ability to increase Syensqo's visibility and expand its accessibility to North American investors.

Syensqo will communicate its decision when the evaluation is completed.

Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO: "As we complete our first full year of operations as a standalone company following our separation from Solvay, we are accelerating our transformation to become an even purer play specialty growth company. The Americas is Syensqo's largest region, representing more than 40% of our sales and people, as well as being home to more than half our industrial footprint. In addition, as we expect a major part of our future growth and investments to be in this strategically important region, it makes sense for us to explore a U.S. listing, which has the potential added benefits of expanding and enhancing our investor base."





Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

