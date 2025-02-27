BOOX Co., Ltd: BOOX Note Air4 C, The Versatile Color ePaper Notebook for Creativity and Productivity, Now Available Across Europe

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOX, a trusted leader in ePaper technology, has introduced several E Ink devices over the years to improve how individuals engage with digital content. In late 2024, BOOX launched Note Air4 C, a cutting-edge 10.3-inch color ePaper notebook transforms the way users think, create, and work. Building upon all the extraordinary features of its predecessor, this new model upgrades the display quality, performance, and overall user experience. Note Air4 C is now available for order across Europe at the official BOOX Euro Shop.

At the core of Note Air4 C is the advanced Kaleido 3 color ePaper screen, which delivers paper-like visuals with soothing colors and higher contrast. With this eye-friendly display, every text and hue is rendered with clarity and softness, ensuring a comfortable and immersive reading experience, whether for graphic novels, academic papers, or infographics.

As a premium digital notebook, Note Air4 C provides a satisfying pen-to-paper writing feel, along with rich note-taking tools. With a wide variety of templates, brushes, shapes, lassos, and Smart Scribe features, users can effortlessly capture ideas, draw sketches, and organize thoughts. This makes it ideal for creative projects, artwork, and more.

Under the hood, Note Air4 C is powered by an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and BOOX Super Refresh (BSR) technology, ensuring quick responses and seamless multitasking. Running on an open Android system, it offers unmatched flexibility, allowing users to download any apps from the Google Play Store. From reading apps to productivity tools, this ePaper device can adapt to various needs.

With advanced color ePaper display, Android flexibility, and robust note-taking features, Note Air4 C is an appealing choice for those seeking a reliable device for reading, creative work, and productivity.

About Onyx BOOX:

BOOX is a global leading E Ink electronic brand of Onyx that specializes in E Ink tablets and monitors. It offers 6inch to 13.3inch E Ink products to assist aspiring, persistent, and innovative users in becoming more productive in work and study without straining their eyes. With cutting-edge hardware and advanced software, BOOX is the world's only E Ink electronic brand that combines E Ink with Android and provides maximum flexibility. More product information can be found at www.boox.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628227/Note_Air4_C.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628228/Note_Air4_C_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boox-note-air4-c-the-versatile-color-epaper-notebook-for-creativity-and-productivity-now-available-across-europe-302386994.html