Ageas reports full-year results 2024
- Successful completion of Impact24, delivering on all financial targets
- Strong commercial performance accelerated across businesses and segments, resulting in a 10% growth
- Continued strengthening of the business profitability leading to a Net Operating Result of EUR 1.24 billion, at the top half of the 2024 full-year guidance
- Holding cash position above EUR 1.0 billion
- Proposed total dividend of EUR 3.50 per share. Final dividend of EUR 2.00 per share
|KeyFigures2024
|Result
|Inflows
(at constant exchange rate and constant scope)
|OperatingPerformance
|BalanceSheet
|Non-financialandSustainabilityTargets
HansDeCuyper,CEOAgeas: "I am very pleased to announce an excellent performance in 2024. We grew inflows considerably, increased the profitability of our business and secured a Net Operating Result of 1.24 billion euro at the upper half of our guidance, while maintaining a strong cash and solvency position. This strong performance enables us to announce a total gross cash dividend of 3.50 euro for 2024, consistent with our Impact24 commitment. I am also proud that we successfully completed our Impact24 strategic cycle, achieving sustainable growth, strengthening profitability, and diversifying cash flows, while meeting all financial targets and most non-financial ones. While we have made significant progress in various aspects of our business, I am especially pleased that our ESG efforts have been recognised by rating agencies, which has led to the inclusion of the Ageas share in the BEL®ESG index. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we anticipate a cash upstream from the business between 850 to 900 million euro in 2025, giving us a good starting position to meet our Elevate27 dividend commitment."
