TOKYO, Feb 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHI-AUS), the Australian subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), is expanding its business activities in Canberra to focus on providing support for the country's next general purpose frigate program and to strengthen its business network with related agencies and companies.MHI-AUS will prioritize measures to respond to requests from the Australian government in a timely manner, including providing flexible sales support, gathering information, and conveying information related to MHI products and services. The Japanese government is fully supportive of MHI's involvement in this project.In addition, as defense equipment and technology cooperation between Japan and Australia is progressing, MHI-AUS will promote mutual understanding and cooperation between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Australian defense industrial partners to contribute to strengthening Japan-Australia defense cooperation.