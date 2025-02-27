Laguna Niguel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Freedom Water Inc., a leading provider of whole-home water filtration systems, announces the launch of its whole-home water treatment solutions and expansion into Northern California to serve more households. The company aims to provide reliable water filtration systems to address concerns about water quality.

Established to offer affordable alternatives to costly or ineffective water treatment options, Freedom Water provides filtration systems that remove contaminants and reduce hard water buildup. These systems help protect plumbing and appliances from scale damage while improving overall water quality.

"We have done very well in Southern California in a very short period of time, and the Northern California market is a huge opportunity for us to improve the water quality of thousands of families," said Freedom Water Inc. representative Anthony Rueda.

With the company's expansion, Freedom Water aims to reach more homeowners facing water quality concerns. The company offers a variety of filtration systems that target chlorine, heavy metals, and hard water minerals, making water treatment more efficient and accessible.

Whole-Home Water Treatment Systems

Freedom Water provides a range of filtration and softening systems, including:

Independence Series IS1776 Whole Home Filter - Reduces chlorine, chloramines, heavy metals, and sediment for cleaner water.

- Reduces chlorine, chloramines, heavy metals, and sediment for cleaner water. Freedom Series FS1492 Whole Home Filtration with Maverick Scale Control - Reduces hard water scale with minimal maintenance.

- Reduces hard water scale with minimal maintenance. Hero Series HS2001 Whole Home Water Softener (RO Optional) - Prevents scale buildup in plumbing, appliances, and fixtures.

- Prevents scale buildup in plumbing, appliances, and fixtures. Liberty Series LS1803 Whole Home Filter & Water Softener (RO Optional) - Enhances water quality by reducing mineral buildup.

- Enhances water quality by reducing mineral buildup. Optimus X14 Reverse Osmosis (Under Sink Tankless RO System) - Provides UV disinfection and alkaline mineral enhancement for drinking water.

"Our goal is to provide homeowners with effective and affordable water treatment solutions," explained Rueda. "Expanding into Northern California allows us to serve more families looking for reliable filtration systems."

Freedom Water designs its products for easy installation and maintenance. The company also offers expert consultations to help homeowners choose the best system for their needs.

About Freedom Water Inc.

Freedom Water Inc. is a top supplier of cutting-edge and reasonably priced whole-house water treatment systems. High-end water filtration, conditioning, and softening systems that remove dangerous impurities, lessen hard water accumulation, and enhance general water quality are the company's specialty. Freedom Water provides customized solutions to match the particular requirements of each home, all while maintaining a dedication to sustainability, effectiveness, and customer happiness. The company prioritizes accessibility and cutting-edge technology, enabling customers to safeguard their plumbing, appliances, and well-being with chemical-free, clean water.

