

EQS Newswire / 27/02/2025 / 09:50 MSK

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a revolving credit facility agreement with the Eurasian Development Bank for up to US$ 100 million. "Securing this facility underscores the confidence of our financial partners in our business and long-term strategy. It enhances our liquidity position and provides the flexibility needed to support our growth initiatives", said Evgenia Onuschenko, CFO of Solidcore Resources plc. About the Eurasian Development Bank The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. For more than 18 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. The EDB's charter capital totals US $7 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. The Bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations. About Solidcore Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan. Enquiries Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

