Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Half-Yearly Financial Report (Unaudited) for the six months ended 31 December 2024

Financial Highlights

Total returns Six months ended 31 December 2024 Six months ended 31 December 2023 Year ended 30 June 2024 Net asset value per share† 0.8% 6.8% 13.9% Share price† 0.1% 9.7% 17.1% MSCI All Country World Index (GBP) 6.5% 7.0% 20.1% Revenue and dividends Six months ended 31 December 2024 Six months ended 31 December 2023 Year ended 30 June 2024 Revenue earnings per share 2.01p 4.72p 8.00p Dividends per share* 3.85p 3.85p 8.00p Ongoing charges† 0.64% 0.60% 0.60% Capital As at 31 December 2024 As at 31 December 2023 As at 30 June 2024 Net asset value per share 812.18p 763.33p 810.22p Share price 794.00p 750.00p 797.00p Net cash† 1.9% 1.7% 1.4% Discount† 2.2% 1.7% 1.6%

* The interim dividend for the six months to 31 December 2024 will be paid on 28 March 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 March 2025.

Total returns to 31 December 2024 3 years* 5 years* 10 years* Since Lazard appointment Net asset value per share† 1.6% 48.0% 295.5% 11.6% Share price† 1.6% 39.7% 290.9% 11.0% MSCI All Country World Index (GBP) 26.8% 70.9% 201.1% 21.1%

* Total returns over 3, 5 and 10 years cover the period over which Artemis Fund Managers Limited was the Company's Investment Manager, from 1 May 2014 to 30 September 2023. Lazard were appointed as Investment Manager with effect from 1 October 2023.

Chairman's Statement

Performance

I am pleased to present my first report as Chairman of the Company.

For the six months ended 31 December 2024 the Company's share price rose by 0.1%, on a total return basis (with dividends assumed to be re-invested). This compares to a total return from the MSCI All Country World Index (GBP) of 6.5%. The Company's net asset value ('NAV') per share increased by 0.8% on a total return basis. A detailed review of portfolio performance is included within the Investment Manager's Review.

As at 31 December 2024 the share price stood at a 2.2% discount to NAV. This compares favourably to the weighted average discount of the 'Global' sector per the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC'), of which the Company is a member, which stood at 8.7% at the same date. Despite continued volatile market conditions during the six-month period under review the Company's average daily discount was 1.9%. The Company's policy, within normal market conditions, is to issue and repurchase shares where necessary to maintain the share price within a 2% band relative to the NAV. The Company's NAV is assessed on a real time basis when buying or selling the Company's shares using modelling that updates live prices and exchange rates to provide the most accurate valuation.

The Ongoing Charges Ratio as at 31 December 2024 marginally increased to 0.64%. This is predominately due to the reduction of gross assets as a result of the effective operation of our discount control mechanism.

These share buybacks were accretive to net asset value for existing shareholders, enhancing the NAV total return by approximately £712,000, equivalent to 56.9% of the Company's operating expenses for the six months to 31 December 2024 which is not reflected in the ongoing charges.

Earnings and dividend

The net return for the six months to 31 December 2024 was a gain of 4.77 pence per share, comprising a revenue gain of 2.01 pence per share and a capital gain of 2.76 pence per share. The Board is proposing an interim dividend of 3.85 pence per share which will be paid on 28 March 2025 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 March 2025. Net revenue return pence per share this period decreased by 49% on the equivalent period to December 2023. As outlined in the Annual Report, this decline in revenue was expected under the investment strategy of the new manager, where the focus has been to invest in companies which reinvest a higher proportion of their cashflow into their business, so that we can benefit from high internal rates of return. Going forward should revenue per share continue to be below the current dividend level the Board intends at least to maintain the dividend, using the revenue reserves and, if required, the capital reserve.

Share capital

During the six months to 31 December 2024, the Company bought back 4,225,500 shares at a total cost of £33.7 million at an average discount of 2.1%. These shares are held in Treasury, bringing the total number of shares held in this account to 20.7 million as at the period end. It is expected that these shares will be reissued at such time as market conditions permit the Company's return to issuing shares at a premium to NAV and thus at an advantage to existing shareholders.

Following the period end, 934,500 ordinary shares were bought back and are held in Treasury.

The Board

On 23 October 2024, Russell Napier stepped down as the Chairman and retired from the Board. As reported in the Annual Report, the Board began a process to appoint a new Director in early 2024. Following a rigorous process, completed with the services of an external search agent, Anulika Malomo was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 24 October 2024. Anulika brings extensive investment experience to the Board and has already made a positive contribution.

Contact us

Shareholders can keep up to date with developments between formal reports by visiting our new website at midwynd.com where you will find information on the Company and a factsheet which is updated monthly.

In addition, the Board is always keen to hear from shareholders and, should you wish, you can contact me via the Company Secretary at cosec@junipartners.com .

Outlook

After a lacklustre opening six months, the Board retains confidence in the strategy and stock selection skills of our manager. As shown in the Investment Manager's Review, the companies in our portfolio continue to show robust operational performance with solid earnings growth. This is not currently being reflected in their share prices, but this cannot remain the case indefinitely and as long-term investors we remain patient. At a time when equity indices have become dangerously concentrated, we continue to support our manager's approach of holding a well-diversified portfolio of quality businesses.

David Kidd

Chairman

Investment Manager's Review

Overview

The Company's NAV rose by 0.8% between 1 July 2024 and 31 December 2024. The Company's share price rose by 0.1% during this period, while the MSCI All Country World Index ('MSCI ACWI') gained 6.5%. Below we discuss some of the things that have impacted performance.1

Last year was undoubtedly disappointing for us, and periods like this invariably give rise to questions. One question that has been raised is whether an investment process that has served us very well for most of the past 14 years is right for today's world of higher rates and changing economic circumstances?

Our conclusion, after long reflection, is that recent performance, in the main, is the result of the unusually 'narrow' market environment.2 We continue to believe that investing in high-quality companies whose earnings are growing faster than the market average should increase investor wealth and deliver outperformance in the long run. We certainly consider the portfolio to be attractively valued and are confident it will benefit from a more normalised market environment.

Market Review

Global stock markets rose during the first six months of the fiscal year (second half of calendar 2024), with investor optimism centred on the US. It is important to note that this rise was not simply a story of markets' strength: it was also a story of their unusual narrowness.

The MSCI ACWI, a broad global index, returned 6.5% in GBP terms during the second half of 2024 and is up around 40% since the end of 2022. The US market, represented by the S&P 500 Index, gained 9.5% during the second half of 2024 and is up over 50% since the end of 2022.3 Such figures are well worth placing in broader context.

Since 1985, in US dollar terms, the US stock market has appreciated to such a degree on only a handful of occasions. All have tended to be clustered around key events in market history, including Black Monday (1987), the dot-com bubble (late 1990s/early 2000s), the recovery that followed the global financial crisis (2010) and the recovery that followed the COVID-19 pandemic (2021).

The extraordinary performance of NVIDIA underlines how the recent boom has been driven largely by stocks related to artificial intelligence ('AI'). The chip designer's weighting in the MSCI ACWI grew from 0.6% at the start of 2023 to 4.3% at the end of 2024.

The stock is up 789% over the past 24 months.4 This is nearly 20 times the return of the MSCI ACWI and nearly 80 times that of the MSCI ACWI Equal Weighted Index - a disparity that has caused a historically wide spread in returns between the two indices.

Just 27% of the S&P 500's constituents outperformed the index over 2024 - only slightly better than 2023's 26%. Such figures, which are even lower than those seen during the dot-com bubble, underscore the remarkable narrowness of markets.

Against this backdrop, US markets drove overall returns. Europe, Japan, Asia ex Japan and Emerging Markets all lagged. Information Technology and Communication Services were the best-performing sectors, while Materials and Health Care underperformed the wider index. In short, then, if you have not been in the narrow area that the market has rewarded you have been heavily punished.

A second factor - which is harder to explain - is that, although the portfolio generates a higher return on capital than the market both in aggregate and across sectors, and it has kept up with the market in terms of growing earnings, the portfolio has lagged the multiple expansion seen elsewhere. Some of our disappointing stocks have been working through inventory issues but still managed to generate stronger earnings power than average. It is a reminder that the market in the short term is a voting machine and in the long term a weighing machine. We are long-term investors and look forward to the scales tipping.

Financial Productivity - Returns on Capital

We use Cash Flow Return on Investment ('CFROI') as our preferred Return on Capital metric. Our holdings have a median forward CFROI that is more than double that of the MSCI ACWI. Within sectors, our holdings have a median CFROI that is 1.6 to 4.4 times greater than within the MSCI ACWI sectors. Note that we typically do not invest in Energy, Materials, Real Estate, or Utilities those companies typically do not generate the levels of returns on capital that we seek.

Going forward, we believe the key drivers of returns in 2024 - valuation re-rating and narrow markets - should abate, with market attention returning to quality stocks. We believe that our portfolio looks well positioned to benefit from this shift.

Our investment process

The search for Compounders

In the light of the commentary so far, it might be helpful here to remind investors of our core investment principles. We manage the Company's portfolio in accordance with our Global Quality Growth strategy. This aims to invest in businesses we consider to be "Compounders".

We define a Compounder as a company we believe is capable of generating consistently high returns on capital and reinvesting in its business to drive future growth. This process should create a virtuous "compounding cycle" of wealth creation in which investors can share.

We believe the broader market undervalues Compounders because it adheres to the economic law of competition. This prescribes that high returns on capital attract competition, squeezing market share, driving down prices and resulting in an erosion of profitability. But we see plenty of real-world examples to show the theory does not work in practice.

In our view, Compounders have sustainable advantages that help them keep competitors at bay. Although the market assumes their profitability will fade, they deliver consistently high financial productivity for longer than expected.

As a result, investors who focus more on near-term earnings multiples rather than a company's long-term earning power are likely to undervalue these exceptional businesses. This means that when these Compounders "beat the fade" they tend to beat the market, too.

We prefer to own Compounders for long periods to allow the compounding cycle to drive cash flows and share prices higher. This is reflected in the strategy's turnover, which during the past five years has averaged just 10-15% annually - an approach that has also helped keep trading costs low.

Our investment process is reinforced by empirical research covering 25 years of markets and supported by Lazard's extensive fundamental research team of over 70 global sector specialists. Drawing on this expertise, we look to build a portfolio that is broadly diversified across sectors, regions and competitive advantages and which can generate attractive total returns for investors.

Portfolio activity: our process in practice

Although the average holding period for our Global Quality Growth strategy is between seven and 10 years, we aim to take full advantage whenever the market gives us an opportunity to improve the quality of our portfolio. The following examples illustrate how we have applied this aspect of our investment process over the past six months.

Apple remains the world's leading smartphone vendor, with a loyal and satisfied installed base. Its iOS platform has a powerful network effect, with an installed base of more than one billion helping to drive continued innovation from developers - a competitive edge that is difficult to replicate.

In addition to the adjacent product categories that benefit from the iOS ecosystem's leadership and integration (iPad, Watch, Mac, AirPods), Apple has built a diversified and growing high-margin revenue stream of software and services, which together now account for more than 20% of total revenues and close to 70% of gross margins. This has become a significant growth driver and has reduced the business's cyclicality from hardware product cycles.

Corpay is a global payments company that helps businesses and consumers easily pay expenses. Its suite of solutions enhances the management of expenses related to vehicles (e.g. fuelling and parking), travel (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors), with the majority of revenues coming from commercial fleet operators. The company also provides important analytics, allowing customers to monitor and control fuel spend, optimise routing and improve overall efficiency.

Corpay is a highly financially productive company, consistently achieving top-decile returns on capital for over a decade thanks primarily to its competitive advantages. It enjoys high barriers to entry through its proprietary closed-loop payment networks, specialised multichannel sales networks and high switching costs for customers - resulting in very high renewal rates. Over the past 10 years it has achieved mid-teens earnings growth by reinvesting cash flows to drive organic growth, acquiring companies in new verticals and cross-selling to existing customers. It has also invested in EV charging networks, home charging equipment and fuel-agnostic software to address the electrification of commercial fleets. According to company data, EVs generate more revenue for Corpay than standard internal combustion engine vehicles - although the general transition to EVs is likely to remain gradual.

Exposure by sector and region

In line with our investment process, our sectoral and regional exposures are driven by stock selection. No top-down allocations are made. Changes in exposure from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024 resulted from market movements and the following purchases/sales.

Purchases: Equifax (Industrials), Corpay (Financials), Diageo (Consumer Staples) and Apple and Cadence Design Systems (Information Technology)

Sales: Alphabet (Communication Services), Shimano (Consumer Discretionary), Estée Lauder (Consumer Staples) and Intuit (Information Technology)

Sector exposure fell in Consumer Discretionary and rose in Information Technology as we shifted our position in Alphabet to Apple. Typically, the strategy has zero weight in Real Estate, Energy, Materials and Utilities, as companies in these sectors tend not to generate sufficient returns on capital to be considered of high quality.

Performance

NAV, discount and share price

The Company's NAV rose by 0.8% in GBP terms between 1 July 2024 and 31 December 2024. Shares traded at a small discount to the NAV during this period, ending at a discount of 2.2% - compared with a discount of 8.7% for the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') Global sector peer group. The Company's share price rose by 0.1%, compared with a 6.5% gain for the MSCI ACWI.

As discussed earlier, unusually narrow markets can create a headwind for active managers whose investment process is geared towards portfolio diversification. We would expect the portfolio to experience a relative lag when a significant area of the market becomes notably extended or overbought, as has been the case in this instance.

Key stock-level contributors to portfolio performance

The following stocks have been key contributors to the Company's absolute returns during the period covered in this report.

Five principal contributors Contribution to Company Total Return (%) Aon 0.80 Salesforce 0.71 Visa 0.69 Apple 0.63 Accenture 0.55

Aon is a global insurance broker and consultant. The company is seeing better revenue growth across its business lines of commercial risk, reinsurance, health and wealth, with margin expansion.

is a global insurance broker and consultant. The company is seeing better revenue growth across its business lines of commercial risk, reinsurance, health and wealth, with margin expansion. Salesforce, a leading customer relationship management ('CRM') software producer, rose as the company announced plans to hire a thousand new salespeople to sell its new Agentforce AI capabilities amid indications of strong customer interest. We believe the business is undervalued, as it has attractive exposure to secular growth in digital transformation investment, a leading multiproduct suite and a recurring subscription revenue stream, with significant room for margin expansion.

a leading customer relationship management ('CRM') software producer, rose as the company announced plans to hire a thousand new salespeople to sell its new Agentforce AI capabilities amid indications of strong customer interest. We believe the business is undervalued, as it has attractive exposure to secular growth in digital transformation investment, a leading multiproduct suite and a recurring subscription revenue stream, with significant room for margin expansion. Visa continues to generate a high level of financial productivity and has been showing purchase volume and transaction growth. The global payments company's brand and four-party ecosystem - card-issuing banks, consumers, merchants and merchant acquirers - serve as strong barriers to competition as digital payments increase.

continues to generate a high level of financial productivity and has been showing purchase volume and transaction growth. The global payments company's brand and four-party ecosystem - card-issuing banks, consumers, merchants and merchant acquirers - serve as strong barriers to competition as digital payments increase. Apple remains the world's leading smartphone vendor, as noted earlier. It benefits from a substantial installed base, the network effects of its iOS platform and a diversified and growing high-margin revenue stream of software and services.

remains the world's leading smartphone vendor, as noted earlier. It benefits from a substantial installed base, the network effects of its iOS platform and a diversified and growing high-margin revenue stream of software and services. Accenture is an IT services consultant that is strongly positioned to assist corporate clients through their digitisation journeys, including the integration of AI into their businesses. The company had seen a slowdown in discretionary spending and a shift of budgets towards AI, with its shares rebounding from an oversold position.

Key stock-level detractors to portfolio performance

The following stocks have been key detractors from the Company's absolute returns during the period covered in this report.

Five principal detractors Contribution to Company Total Return (%) ASML (0.77) Alphabet (0.74) VAT Group (0.74) Adobe (0.51) Booz Allen Hamilton (0.35)

Source: Lazard/FactSet.

ASML has a virtual monopoly in leading-edge lithography machines that "print" circuits on to semiconductor silicon wafers. While the increasing complexity of chip designs is fuelling demand for the company's equipment, shares have experienced headwinds in light of capital expenditure cuts from key semiconductor companies, as well as fears of potential tariffs and possible bans on shipments of chips to China.

has a virtual monopoly in leading-edge lithography machines that "print" circuits on to semiconductor silicon wafers. While the increasing complexity of chip designs is fuelling demand for the company's equipment, shares have experienced headwinds in light of capital expenditure cuts from key semiconductor companies, as well as fears of potential tariffs and possible bans on shipments of chips to China. Alphabet, Google's parent company, generates a high level of financial productivity through search/digital advertising, supported by its dominant share in search query volumes. Adjacent product areas - including Android, Chrome, Maps, YouTube and Gmail - create an ecosystem that drives consumer usage across the Google platform. However, the US Department of Justice ('DOJ') is considering a break-up of the company, whose pre-eminence in the US browser market has been judged an illegal monopoly. While there is a long runway before a final decision, we believe the DOJ's proposals increase risk to the company's operating income and competitive positioning. The market also appears concerned about the return on investment from AI capital expenditure. We shifted our position to what we regard as better risk/reward opportunities - namely, Apple.

Google's parent company, generates a high level of financial productivity through search/digital advertising, supported by its dominant share in search query volumes. Adjacent product areas - including Android, Chrome, Maps, YouTube and Gmail - create an ecosystem that drives consumer usage across the Google platform. However, the US Department of Justice ('DOJ') is considering a break-up of the company, whose pre-eminence in the US browser market has been judged an illegal monopoly. While there is a long runway before a final decision, we believe the DOJ's proposals increase risk to the company's operating income and competitive positioning. The market also appears concerned about the return on investment from AI capital expenditure. We shifted our position to what we regard as better risk/reward opportunities - namely, Apple. VAT Group makes vacuum valves, which are critical components of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. We see demand for these increasing as more steps of the manufacturing process incorporate vacuum environments to achieve higher circuit density and thinner circuit line widths. However, due to cyclical weakness in the equipment market, orders for the company's valves were below expectations.

makes vacuum valves, which are critical components of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. We see demand for these increasing as more steps of the manufacturing process incorporate vacuum environments to achieve higher circuit density and thinner circuit line widths. However, due to cyclical weakness in the equipment market, orders for the company's valves were below expectations. Adobe, an established leader in digital transformation, should be a winner as AI is integrated into workflows, but the market seems to be concerned about the pace of AI-related revenues and low-end competition. We believe Adobe will be able to benefit from its leadership in core markets and innovation, which can drive double-digit earnings growth. Continued growth in content creation should generate increased need for the company's products, benefiting average revenue per user ('ARPU') and subscriber growth.

an established leader in digital transformation, should be a winner as AI is integrated into workflows, but the market seems to be concerned about the pace of AI-related revenues and low-end competition. We believe Adobe will be able to benefit from its leadership in core markets and innovation, which can drive double-digit earnings growth. Continued growth in content creation should generate increased need for the company's products, benefiting average revenue per user ('ARPU') and subscriber growth. Booz Allen Hamilton one of the leading providers high-end management and technology consulting services, catering to the US government. It fell in response to the incoming Trump administration's creation of the Department of Government Efficiency ('DOGE'), with investors fearing a cut in government spending on contractors. We continue to like the company due to its high returns and asset-light business model, which for several years has grown organic revenue more than the industry's average.

Key sectoral and regional contributors to portfolio performance

As discussed above, our sectoral and regional exposures are driven by stock selection.

At the sectoral level, Financials and Information Technology contributed to total return. This was offset by holdings in Industrials, Health Care and Communications Services.

Sector contributions Contribution to Sector Total Return (%) Financials 2.30 Information Technology 0.58 Energy 0.00* Materials 0.00* Real Estate 0.00* Utilities 0.00* Consumer Staples (0.09) Consumer Discretionary (0.13) Communication Services (0.33) Health Care (0.40) Industrials (1.08)

* Portfolio has no exposure.

At the regional level, holdings in North America and Emerging Markets made a positive contribution to performance. This was offset by headwinds in Europe ex UK.

Regional contributions Contribution to Region Total Return (%) North America 1.69 Emerging Markets 0.60 Japan 0.18 Asia ex Japan 0.16 United Kingdom 0.05 Europe ex UK (1.84)

Outlook

We reiterate our firm belief that investing in the highest-quality companies is the best way to increase investor wealth and outperform over the long term. We are optimistic about the prospects for 2025, as we expect many of the performance headwinds of 2024 to abate.

Our confidence stems from our fundamental research, which persuades us that the companies we are invested in should continue to deliver solid earnings and cash flow growth. We are reminded that share prices do not always follow fundamentals over the short term. As long-term investors, we need to have the patience and fortitude to follow our conviction and stay the course through challenging periods. We believe the market will assign a higher valuation to our companies over time if they continue to demonstrate strong operating performance.

We continue to look for ways to improve the quality of the portfolio, primarily by shifting positions in favour of names where we see a higher level of quality, where barriers to competition are stronger or where reinvestment opportunities are more prevalent, for example. We are in constant dialogue with our fundamental research analysts regarding new ideas and updates on existing holdings, and we also meet company management ourselves to source further opportunities and to build our perspective on the operating environment that businesses are facing.

AI has the potential to transform companies over the long term, and we certainly do not underestimate its power. We believe the market is ascribing most of AI's value to those businesses that are building AI infrastructure rather than to the many that are poised to benefit from this transformative technology. We believe equity markets could broaden as investors seek a more attractive risk/reward profile, and a strategy such as ours - which is focused on financial productivity - should benefit from a more normalised market environment and a rotation into high-quality names.

We expect to see continued volatility, both as the US Federal Reserve and other central banks seek to balance the goals of maintaining financial stability and controlling inflation and as President Trump proposes new polices and signs executive orders. Our holdings are typically market leaders that have pricing power, so we see our companies as strongly positioned for the realistic scenarios ahead.

We remain focused on our philosophy of investing the portfolio in high-quality companies - Compounders - whose barriers to competition can sustain elevated levels of financial productivity and which can reinvest back into their business at similar returns in order to drive future growth. Spanning 25 years of equity markets, our extensive experience suggests this approach should deliver outperformance over time.

We thank you for your continued investment.

Louis Florentin-Lee & Barnaby Wilson

Fund Managers

Interim Management Report and Responsibility Statement

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Pursuant to DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company include strategic risk, market risks, legal and regulatory risk and operational risks including reliance on third-party service providers and reliance on key personnel.

The Directors have assessed these risks and are of the opinion the nature of the risks and the way in which they are managed have not materially changed from the description provided on pages 20 to 22 of the previous Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2024 which is available at midwynd.com. These risks remain applicable to the six months under review and the remaining six months in the financial year.

Related Party Transactions

During the six months ended 31 December 2024, no transactions with related parties have taken place which have materially impacted the Company.

Going Concern

The Directors have considered the Company's principal risks and uncertainties together with its current financial position, the liquid nature of its investments, assets and liabilities, projected revenue and expenses and the Company's dividend policy and share buyback programme. It is the Directors' opinion that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, a period of at least 12 months from the approval of this Half-Yearly Financial Report. For this reason, the going concern basis of accounting continues to be used in the preparation of these financial statements.

Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Half-Yearly Financial Report

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge, in respect of the Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 31 December 2024:

the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard ('FRS') 104: 'Interim Financial Reporting';

the Half-Yearly Financial Report, includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Financial Report that could do so.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 31 December 2024 was approved by the Board and the above Responsibility Statement has been signed on its behalf by:

David Kidd

Chairman

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 31 December 2024 (unaudited) For the six months ended 31 December 2023 (unaudited) For the year ended 30 June 2024 (audited) Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Gains on investments held at fair value - 2,215 2,215 - 24,097 24,097 - 49,019 49,019 Currency (losses)/ gains - (41) (41) - 100 100 - 61 61 Income 1,535 - 1,535 3,291 - 3,291 5,650 110 5,760 Investment management fee (81) (732) (813) (69) (622) (691) (134) (1,207) (1,341) Other expenses (312) (126) (438) (466) (69) (535) (665) (218) (883) Net return before finance costs and taxation 1,142 1,316 2,458 2,756 23,506 26,262 4,851 47,765 52,616 Finance costs of borrowings - - - (4) (34) (38) (2) (21) (23) Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 1,142 1,316 2,458 2,752 23,472 26,224 4,849 47,744 52,593 Taxation on ordinary activities (187) - (187) (47) - (47) (448) (71) (519) Net return on ordinary activities after taxation 955 1,316 2,271 2,705 23,472 26,177 4,401 47,673 52,074 Net return per ordinary share 2.01p 2.76p 4.77p 4.72p 40.92p 45.64p 8.00p 86.66p 94.66p The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company. All revenue and capital items in this statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period. The net return for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total comprehensive income.

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2024 (unaudited) As at 31 December 2023 (unaudited) As at 30 June 2024 (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Non current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 363,729 412,360 398,094 Current assets Debtors 605 543 1,950 Cash and cash equivalents 7,192 6,969 5,742 7,797 7,512 7,692 Creditors Amounts falling due within one year (776) (550) (1,692) Net current assets 7,021 6,962 6,000 Total net assets 370,750 419,322 404,094 Capital and reserves Share capital 3,320 3,320 3,320 Capital redemption reserve 16 16 16 Share premium account 242,115 242,115 242,115 Capital reserve 120,334 167,545 152,673 Revenue reserve 4,965 6,326 5,970 Shareholders' funds 370,750 419,322 404,094 Net asset value per ordinary share 812.18p 763.33p 810.22p

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 31 December 2024 (unaudited) Share capital Capital redemption reserve Share premium Capital reserve1,2 Revenue reserve2 Shareholders' funds £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 July 2024 3,320 16 242,115 152,673 5,970 404,094 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation - - - 1,316 955 2,271 Repurchase of shares into Treasury - - - (33,655) - (33,655) Dividends paid - - - - (1,960) (1,960) Shareholders' funds at 31 December 2024 3,320 16 242,115 120,334 4,965 370,750

For the six months ended 31 December 2023 (unaudited) Share capital Capital redemption reserve Share premium Capital reserve1,2 Revenue reserve2 Shareholders' funds £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 July 2023 3,320 16 242,115 196,730 6,845 449,026 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation - - - 23,472 2,705 26,177 Repurchase of shares into Treasury - - - (52,657) - (52,657) Dividends paid - - - - (3,224) (3,224) Shareholders' funds at 31 December 2023 3,320 16 242,115 167,545 6,326 419,322

For the year ended 30 June 2024 (audited) Share capital Capital redemption reserve Share premium Capital reserve1,2 Revenue reserve2 Shareholders' funds £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 July 2023 3,320 16 242,115 196,730 6,845 449,026 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation - - - 47,673 4,401 52,074 Repurchase of shares into Treasury - - - (91,730) - (91,730) Dividends paid - - - - (5,276) (5,276) Shareholders' funds at 30 June 2024 3,320 16 242,115 152,673 5,970 404,094 1 Capital reserve as at 31 December 2024 includes realised gains of £69,481,000 (31 December 2023: £133,904,000; 30 June 2024: £101,175,000). 2 The Company may pay dividends from both capital and revenue reserves.

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 31 December 2024 (unaudited) For the six months ended 31 December 2023 (unaudited) For the year ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest (1,630) (1,363) (2,649) Dividends received from investments 1,529 3,118 5,672 Interest received 6 113 133 Interest paid - (39) (23) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (95) 1,829 3,133 Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of investments (46,083) (388,879) (375,073) Sale of investments 83,687 439,638 463,853 Realised currency (losses)/gains (38) 98 65 Net cash generated from investing activities 37,566 50,863 88,845 Cash flow from financing activities Repurchase of shares into Treasury (34,058) (54,737) (93,200) Dividends paid (1,960) (3,224) (5,276) Net cash outflow from financing activities (36,018) (57,961) (98,476) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,453 (5,269) (6,498) Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 5,742 12,243 12,243 Increase/(decrease) in cash in the period 1,453 (5,269) (6,498) Currency losses on cash and cash equivalents (3) (5) (3) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 7,192 6,969 5,742

Notes to the Half-Yearly Financial Report