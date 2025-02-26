Elekta AB: Gustaf Salford to leave position as President and CEO of Elekta as of March 6

STOCKHOLM - Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that Gustaf Salford, President and CEO, and the Board of Directors, have decided that Gustaf will leave Elekta as of March 6. Jonas Bolander, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Head of Group Functions, will assume the CEO position until a new CEO is in office.

Dr Laurent (Larry) Leksell, Chairman of the Board, said: "Although Elekta's interim results for Q3 did not meet our expectations, there were positive highlights, for instance, in terms of order growth driven by the roll out of our recent product launches, strong cashflow and good cost control. The Board of Directors is of the opinion, however, that Elekta now needs a new leadership that can further intensify the focus on improving profitability and strengthen growth, by leveraging the most competitive and advanced offering in the industry. This will be fueled by future product and software launches enabled by recent years' substantial investments in R&D.

"I would like to thank Gustaf for everything he has contributed to Elekta during his 16 years at the company. Among other things, he successfully led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic, drove growth in new markets, and accelerated our innovation programs. As we look forward towards our next chapter, we have agreed, however, to go separate ways and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Gustaf Salford said: "This has been a fantastic journey, and I am proud of how the Elekta team has provided more than 300 million people with access to radiotherapy and launched new products across our portfolio. I want to thank Larry and the Board, everyone at Elekta, and our customers for everything you do. I have great confidence in the future of this company, and I am convinced that Elekta will continue to provide hope for everyone dealing with cancer."

Elekta's Board of Directors has an international recruitment process for a new CEO ongoing. Meanwhile, during the interim period, the Board of Directors has appointed Jonas Bolander, who has 23 years' experience at Elekta, as Acting President and CEO.



Jonas Bolander said: "After more than 20 years with Elekta, I firmly believe we will continue the successful launches of our new products and deliver on our strategy. I look forward to leading this transition period together with the great team at Elekta."

