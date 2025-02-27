Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
KI-Megamarkt trifft auf Gesundheitsbranche
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
26.02.25
20:21 Uhr
2,180 Euro
-0,035
-1,58 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1952,23509:21
2,1952,21509:21
Dow Jones News
27.02.2025 08:33 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Notice of 2024 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Notice of 2024 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Notice of 2024 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations 
27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
27 February 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Notice of 2024 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations 
 
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be 
announcing its results for the full year ended 31 December 2024 on Thursday 20 March 2025. 
 
GKP's management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am (GMT) via live audio 
webcast: 
 
https://brrmedia.news/GKP_FY_2024 
 
In addition, management will also be hosting a webcast presentation focused on retail investors via the Investor Meet 
Company ("IMC") platform at 12:00pm (GMT). 
 
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via 
the IMC platform up until 9:00am (GMT) the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation. 
Investors can sign up to IMC for free using the following link: 
 
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gulf-keystone-petroleum-ltd/register-investor 
 
Recordings of both presentations will be made available on GKP's website. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 377344 
EQS News ID:  2092033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2092033&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.