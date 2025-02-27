Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Notice of 2024 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations

DJ Notice of 2024 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Notice of 2024 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations 27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 February 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Notice of 2024 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be announcing its results for the full year ended 31 December 2024 on Thursday 20 March 2025. GKP's management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am (GMT) via live audio webcast: https://brrmedia.news/GKP_FY_2024 In addition, management will also be hosting a webcast presentation focused on retail investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform at 12:00pm (GMT). The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via the IMC platform up until 9:00am (GMT) the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to IMC for free using the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gulf-keystone-petroleum-ltd/register-investor Recordings of both presentations will be made available on GKP's website. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

