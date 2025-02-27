DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024 27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC Full year results Trading update 2024 27 February 2025 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) Results for year ended 31 December 2024 Highlights -- 2024 statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million, post recognition of the deferred tax asset -- Underlying profit of GBP12.8 million in H2 2024, in excess of guidance of returning to profitability during Q4 2024 -- Net Interest Margin at year end of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 113bps from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024 -- Cost of deposits at year end of 1.40%, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024 -- Corporate and Commercial new loan originations grew by 71% during 2024 and by 40% from H1 2024 to H2 2024 -- Credit approved pipeline for corporate/commercial/SME already at >50% of total 2024 lending -- Continued balance sheet optimisation through the sale of GBP2.5 billion prime residential mortgages and GBP584 million of unsecured personal loans -- Transformational year in 2024 has created strong momentum; reiterating existing guidance for 2025, 2026 and 2027

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"It has been a transformational year for Metro Bank as we made substantial progress against our strategy, ending the period ahead of guidance, profitable, and with strong momentum going forward."

"We have successfully continued our pivot towards higher margin business in the form of corporate, commercial and SME lending and specialist mortgages, while also taking significant steps to reduce our costs and optimising our funding model. We have simplified and strengthened our balance sheet, and as a result, end the year with a robust capital position."

"Our network of stores helps us grow our target markets, with our specialist relationship banking colleagues driving positive outcomes for customers and communities across the UK. We are delivering on our strategy. Looking forward, we are confident that Metro Bank has a strong and compelling plan, differentiated model and clear path forward to further growth."

Key Financials

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Assets GBP17,582 GBP22,245 (21%) GBP21,489 (18%) Loans GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%) GBP11,543 (22%) Deposits GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%) GBP15,726 (8%) Loan to deposit ratio 62% 79% (17pp) 73% (11pp) CET1 capital ratio1 12.5% 13.1% (56bps) 12.9% (36bps) Total capital ratio (TCR) 1 14.9% 15.1% (24bps) 15.0% (14bps) MREL ratio1 23.0% 22.0% 100bps 22.2% 75bps Liquidity coverage ratio 337% 332% 5pp 365% (28pp) FY FY Change from H2 H1 Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2024 2024 2024 H1 2024 Total underlying revenue2 GBP503.5 GBP546.5 (8%) GBP269.5 GBP234.0 15% Underlying profit/(loss) before tax3 (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) 17% GBP12.8 (GBP26.8) 148% Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP212.2) GBP30.5 (795%) (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) (433%) Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP42.5 GBP29.5 44% GBP75.6 (GBP33.1) 328% Net interest margin 1.91% 1.98% (7bps) 2.22% 1.64% 58bps Lending yield 5.33% 4.72% 61bps 5.48% 5.18% 30bps Cost of deposits 1.95% 0.97% 98bps 1.72% 2.18% (46bps) Cost of risk 0.06% 0.26% (20bps) 0.01% 0.10% (10bps) Underlying EPS (2.1p) (8.4p) 75% 1.9p (3.9p) 139% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.70 4% GBP1.76 GBP1.64 7% Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.40 (13)% GBP1.21 GBP1.37 (12)% 1. Excluding recently announced unsecured personal loans portfolio sale. Pro forma on completion of theperforming unsecured personal loans portfolio sale in late Q1 2025 is estimated to result in a total capital plusMREL ratio of 24.5% and CET1 ratio of 13.4% 2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund 3. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off ofproperty, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, costs incurred aspart of the holding company insertion and costs of the capital raise and refinancing in H2 2023

Deposits

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Demand: current accounts GBP5,791 GBP5,696 2% GBP5,662 2% Demand: savings accounts GBP7,534 GBP7,827 (4%) GBP8,108 (7%) Fixed term: savings accounts GBP1,133 GBP2,100 (46%) GBP1,956 (42%) Deposits from customers GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%) GBP15,726 (8%) Deposits from customers includes: Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships) GBP5,968 GBP7,235 (18%) GBP7,170 (17%) SMEs4 GBP4,442 GBP3,782 17% GBP4,224 5% GBP10,410 GBP11,017 (6%) GBP11,394 (9%) Retail partnerships GBP1,785 GBP1,708 5% GBP1,734 3% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4) GBP2,263 GBP2,898 (22%) GBP2,598 (13%) GBP4,048 GBP4,606 (11%) GBP4,332 (6%) 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. -- Customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus to reduce excess liquidity and cost of deposits. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have started to mature and are being allowed to attrite. -- Cost of deposits for the year ended December 2024 was 1.95% (31 December 2023: 0.97%), with downward momentum and an exit cost of deposits at the end of the year of 1.40%, down 0.89% from a February 2024 peak of 2.29%. Half-on-half cost of deposits reduced by 0.46%, from 2.18% to 1.72%. -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy as an enabler of our relationship-based approach. Metro Bank will open two new stores in Q2 2025 in Chester and Gateshead with a store in Salford set to open in late 2025, with all locations selected to not only support local consumers but to also support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer.

Loans

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Gross loans and advances to customers GBP9,204 GBP12,496 (26%) GBP11,739 (22%) Less: allowance for impairment (GBP191) (GBP199) (4%) (GBP196) (3%) Net loans and advances to customers GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%) GBP11,543 (22%) Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Retail mortgages GBP5,145 GBP7,818 (34%) GBP7,512 (32%) Commercial lending5 GBP2,661 GBP2,443 9% GBP2,437 9% Consumer lending GBP745 GBP1,297 (43%) GBP1,003 (26%) Government-backed lending6 GBP653 GBP938 (30%) GBP787 (17%) 5. Includes CLBILS. 6. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. -- Total net loans at 31 December 2024 were GBP9.0 billion, down 27% from 31 December 2023, primarily driven by the GBP2.5 billion sale of a prime residential mortgage portfolio in H2 2024. Post period-end, Metro Bank has also announced the sale of a GBP584 million performing unsecured personal loans portfolio. The remainder of the consumer and government-backed lending portfolios are in run-off. Loan to deposit ratio at 31 December 2024 was 62% (31

