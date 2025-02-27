Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
KI-Megamarkt trifft auf Gesundheitsbranche
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Frankfurt
26.02.25
15:55 Uhr
1,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
27.02.2025 08:33 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024 
27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Full year results 
Trading update 2024 
27 February 2025 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
Results for year ended 31 December 2024 
 
Highlights 
   -- 2024 statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million, post recognition of the deferred tax asset 
 
   -- Underlying profit of GBP12.8 million in H2 2024, in excess of guidance of returning to profitability during 
  Q4 2024 
 
   -- Net Interest Margin at year end of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 113bps from nadir of 1.52% in 
  February 2024 
 
   -- Cost of deposits at year end of 1.40%, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024 
 
   -- Corporate and Commercial new loan originations grew by 71% during 2024 and by 40% from H1 2024 to H2 2024 
 
 
   -- Credit approved pipeline for corporate/commercial/SME already at >50% of total 2024 lending 
 
   -- Continued balance sheet optimisation through the sale of GBP2.5 billion prime residential mortgages and 
  GBP584 million of unsecured personal loans 
 
   -- Transformational year in 2024 has created strong momentum; reiterating existing guidance for 2025, 2026 
  and 2027

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"It has been a transformational year for Metro Bank as we made substantial progress against our strategy, ending the period ahead of guidance, profitable, and with strong momentum going forward."

"We have successfully continued our pivot towards higher margin business in the form of corporate, commercial and SME lending and specialist mortgages, while also taking significant steps to reduce our costs and optimising our funding model. We have simplified and strengthened our balance sheet, and as a result, end the year with a robust capital position."

"Our network of stores helps us grow our target markets, with our specialist relationship banking colleagues driving positive outcomes for customers and communities across the UK. We are delivering on our strategy. Looking forward, we are confident that Metro Bank has a strong and compelling plan, differentiated model and clear path forward to further growth."

Key Financials 

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from 
GBP in millions        2024  2023  FY 2023   2024  H1 2024 
 
Assets           GBP17,582 GBP22,245 (21%)    GBP21,489 (18%) 
Loans            GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%)    GBP11,543 (22%) 
Deposits          GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%)    GBP15,726 (8%) 
Loan to deposit ratio    62%   79%   (17pp)   73%   (11pp) 
 
CET1 capital ratio1     12.5%  13.1%  (56bps)   12.9%  (36bps) 
Total capital ratio (TCR) 1 14.9%  15.1%  (24bps)   15.0%  (14bps) 
MREL ratio1         23.0%  22.0%  100bps   22.2%  75bps 
Liquidity coverage ratio  337%  332%  5pp     365%  (28pp) 
                   FY    FY   Change from H2    H1   Change from 
GBP in millions            2024   2023  FY 2024   2024   2024  H1 2024 
 
Total underlying revenue2      GBP503.5  GBP546.5 (8%)    GBP269.5  GBP234.0 15% 
Underlying profit/(loss) before tax3 (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) 17%     GBP12.8  (GBP26.8) 148% 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax  (GBP212.2) GBP30.5  (795%)   (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) (433%) 
Statutory profit/(loss) after tax  GBP42.5  GBP29.5  44%     GBP75.6  (GBP33.1) 328% 
Net interest margin         1.91%  1.98%  (7bps)   2.22%  1.64%  58bps 
Lending yield            5.33%  4.72%  61bps    5.48%  5.18%  30bps 
Cost of deposits           1.95%  0.97%  98bps    1.72%  2.18%  (46bps) 
Cost of risk             0.06%  0.26%  (20bps)   0.01%  0.10%  (10bps) 
Underlying EPS            (2.1p)  (8.4p) 75%     1.9p   (3.9p) 139% 
Book value per share         GBP1.76  GBP1.70  4%     GBP1.76  GBP1.64  7% 
Tangible book value per share    GBP1.21  GBP1.40  (13)%    GBP1.21  GBP1.37  (12)% 1. Excluding recently announced unsecured personal loans portfolio sale. Pro forma on completion of theperforming unsecured personal loans portfolio sale in late Q1 2025 is estimated to result in a total capital plusMREL ratio of 24.5% and CET1 ratio of 13.4% 2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund 3. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off ofproperty, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, costs incurred aspart of the holding company insertion and costs of the capital raise and refinancing in H2 2023

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9AM (UK time) on 27 February 2025. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metrobank-fy24/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: +44 800 358 1035

From the US dial: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 126674

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=67110 Financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2024

Deposits 

31 Dec   31 Dec   Change from   30 Jun   Change from 
GBP in millions 
                            2024    2023    FY 2023     2024    H1 2024 
 
Demand: current accounts                GBP5,791   GBP5,696   2%       GBP5,662   2% 
Demand: savings accounts                GBP7,534   GBP7,827   (4%)      GBP8,108   (7%) 
Fixed term: savings accounts              GBP1,133   GBP2,100   (46%)      GBP1,956   (42%) 
Deposits from customers                GBP14,458  GBP15,623  (7%)      GBP15,726  (8%) 
 
Deposits from customers includes: 
Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships)    GBP5,968   GBP7,235   (18%)      GBP7,170   (17%) 
SMEs4                         GBP4,442   GBP3,782   17%       GBP4,224   5% 
                            GBP10,410  GBP11,017  (6%)      GBP11,394  (9%) 
Retail partnerships                  GBP1,785   GBP1,708   5%       GBP1,734   3% 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4)         GBP2,263   GBP2,898   (22%)      GBP2,598   (13%) 
                            GBP4,048   GBP4,606   (11%)      GBP4,332   (6%) 
 
 
 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not 
  exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits 
  less than EUR1 million. 
 
   -- Customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 
  peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus to reduce excess liquidity 
  and cost of deposits. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost 
  fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have 
  started to mature and are being allowed to attrite. 
   -- Cost of deposits for the year ended December 2024 was 1.95% (31 December 2023: 0.97%), with downward 
  momentum and an exit cost of deposits at the end of the year of 1.40%, down 0.89% from a February 2024 peak of 
  2.29%. Half-on-half cost of deposits reduced by 0.46%, from 2.18% to 1.72%. 
   -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy as an enabler of our 
  relationship-based approach. Metro Bank will open two new stores in Q2 2025 in Chester and Gateshead with a store 
  in Salford set to open in late 2025, with all locations selected to not only support local consumers but to also 
  support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer.

Loans 

31 Dec  31 Dec   Change from    30 Jun   Change from 
GBP in millions 
                          2024   2023    FY 2023      2024    H1 2024 
 
Gross loans and advances to customers        GBP9,204  GBP12,496  (26%)       GBP11,739  (22%) 
Less: allowance for impairment           (GBP191)  (GBP199)   (4%)       (GBP196)   (3%) 
Net loans and advances to customers         GBP9,013  GBP12,297  (27%)       GBP11,543  (22%) 
 
Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: 
Retail mortgages                  GBP5,145  GBP7,818   (34%)       GBP7,512   (32%) 
Commercial lending5                 GBP2,661  GBP2,443   9%        GBP2,437   9% 
Consumer lending                  GBP745   GBP1,297   (43%)       GBP1,003   (26%) 
Government-backed lending6             GBP653   GBP938    (30%)       GBP787    (17%) 
 
 
 5. Includes CLBILS. 
 6. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. 
 
 
   -- Total net loans at 31 December 2024 were GBP9.0 billion, down 27% from 31 December 2023, primarily driven 
  by the GBP2.5 billion sale of a prime residential mortgage portfolio in H2 2024. Post period-end, Metro Bank has also 
  announced the sale of a GBP584 million performing unsecured personal loans portfolio. The remainder of the consumer 
  and government-backed lending portfolios are in run-off. Loan to deposit ratio at 31 December 2024 was 62% (31

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
